FIFA launches new series of strategic summits with member associations

FIFA has launched a second round of summits to bring together its member associations and discuss strategic matters for the future of the game.

Each summit will bring together presidents and secretary generals of around 20 member associations. The series started on 21 November in Baku, Azerbaijan and will run until March 2018 with the last gathering in Lima, Peru.

The Executive Football Summits were introduced in 2016 as one of the key initiatives of the FIFA reforms to offer a platform of exchange and encourage greater participation of FIFA’s 211 member associations in the strategic decisions of the organisation.

The agenda of this year’s summits will include a debate on the future of FIFA's youth and women’s competitions. Delegates will also have the opportunity to discuss the FIFA Forward development programme and how it can be further be improved in the years to come.