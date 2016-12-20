FIFA extends sanctions relating to match manipulation and betting activity

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of the sanctions imposed on two officials and five players from England, Korea DPR and Laos respectively relating to incidents of match manipulation and betting activity.
The sanctions, which were extended in accordance with art. 136 ff. of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, relate to the following cases:
The official Nicholas Bunyard of England was banned for betting activity by the Regulatory Commission of The Football Association from any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of “four complete football seasons”. The official is banned until 1 July 2019.
The player Jang Paek Ho and the official Yung Jong Su of Korea DPR were suspended for a period of twelve months by the AFC Disciplinary Committee for bringing the game into disrepute following the deliberate conceding of a goal. The suspensions cover all type of matches, including domestic, international, friendly and official matches. Both the player and the official are suspended until 3 November 2017.
The players Saynakhonevieng Phommapanya, Moukda Souksavath, Chintana Souksavath and Phattana Syvilay of Laos were provisionally banned for suspected match manipulation by the Acting Chairman of the AFC Disciplinary Committee from any kind of football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) for a period of sixty days. The players are provisionally suspended until 3 January 2017.
The relevant parties have been duly notified of the chairman’s decisions.
Members of the media with questions relating to the substance of the decisions are kindly requested to contact the respective association and confederation.
FIFA will continue in its ongoing efforts to combat match manipulation through a variety of initiatives which include the monitoring of international betting markets via FIFA’s subsidiary Early Warning System (EWS) and a confidential reporting system with a dedicated integrity hotline and e-mail address.