FIFA extends sanctions imposed on two officials

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of a sanction imposed on an official, Mr Zia Younan, by Football Federation Australia Limited on 6 January 2015 for engaging in conduct that corrupts or would corrupt a betting outcome of event or event contingency. The official has been sanctioned with a life ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity.

In addition to the above, FIFA can confirm the worldwide extension of the sanction imposed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on 3 February 2016 for a match manipulation incident committed by Mr Bootun Balkrishna. The official has been sanctioned with a four-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the above-mentioned sanctions to have worldwide effect in accordance with art. 78 par. 1(c) and art. 136ff. of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The relevant member associations, as well as the AFC and CAF respectively, have been duly notified of the chairman’s decisions.