FIFA extends sanctions imposed on four officials

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of sanctions imposed on three officials by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary Committee on 30 June 2016 relating to incidents of match manipulation committed by Mr Thanom Borikut and Mr Chaiya Mahapab as well as violations of rules on confidentiality, general rules of conduct, loyalty, integrity and ethical behaviour committed by Mr Mohammad Khalaf Salem Thiyabat. The sanctions imposed range from a three-month ban (Mr Mohammad Khalaf Salem Thiyabat) to lifelong bans from taking part in any kind of football-related activity (Mr Thanom Borikut and Mr Chaiya Mahapab).

In addition to the above, FIFA can also confirm the worldwide extension of a sanction imposed on Mr Edwardth Ndjadila by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board on 3 February 2016 relating to an act of corruption in the framework of the CAF Champions League 2015. The official has been sanctioned with an eight-year ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the above-mentioned sanctions to have worldwide effect in accordance with art. 78 par. 1(c) and art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The relevant member associations, as well as the AFC and CAF respectively, have been duly notified of the chairman’s decisions.