FIFA extends match-manipulation sanction against Croatian player

FIFA can today confirm the worldwide extension of the lifetime ban imposed on the Croatian player Saša Mus by the Disciplinary Committee of the Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) on 29 June 2015 for manipulation of the First Division League match played on 30 November 2013 between the clubs Happy Valley Athletic Association and Southern District Football Club.

The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided to extend the player’s lifetime ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity in accordance with art. 78 par. 1(c) and art. 136ff of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. The relevant parties have been duly notified of the chairman’s decision.