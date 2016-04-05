FIFA Emergency Committee provides Greece a new deadline to resume Cup competition

Following the recent decision of the FIFA Executive Committee requesting that the Greek authorities reverse the decision to cancel the Greek Cup within two weeks, a joint FIFA/UEFA delegation visited the country on 29 and 30 March and met with the Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports.

The FIFA Emergency Committee has decided today to provide the Greek authorities with a new deadline of 15 April 2016 to have the decision to cancel the Greek Cup reversed, failing which the Hellenic Football Federation (HFF) would face an automatic suspension.