FIFA Club World Cup kick off a resounding success

FIFA would like to thank everyone involved for making the opening match of this historic FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ such a resounding success. We witnessed an exciting opening match between Al Ahly FC and Inter Miami CF, played in an amazing atmosphere at a packed Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In a true celebration of football in front of 60,927 spectators and a global TV audience, both teams and those who had simply attended to be part of history brought their enthusiasm, colour and passion to the opening of this new chapter for global club football.

FIFA is deeply grateful for the outstanding cooperation and support of the local and federal authorities, both participating clubs, the stadium management, volunteers, and all those who played a part in making this event a remarkable occasion. Their dedication and teamwork exemplify the spirit of the tournament and the global football community. This match has set the tone for what promises to be an epic tournament in the United States where our football – or soccer – fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see some of the world's top teams and the game’s biggest stars in their own backyard. This tournament is new, and it is different. It is the very first-time clubs and players from all over the world have had the chance to face each other in competitive matches on a global stage. Football is for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming fans from all countries to the 12 incredible venues across the United States where they can enjoy great football in a festive and safe atmosphere.