FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ - where to watch

The waiting is almost over, with the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ set to get under way on Thursday, 1 May. The tournament will feature 16 national teams, from all six confederations, competing to be crowned world champions. Fans located in the following participating countries can watch every second of their team’s matches live on FIFA+: Belarus, Brazil, Italy, Portugal, Senegal, Seychelles, Spain and Tahiti, with highlights of all other fixtures available to watch from anywhere in the world. A search function that displays the viewing options in each country is available on FIFA.com, with users able to select their location via the drop-down menu. The 13th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup™ will kick off at 15:00 local time on Thursday, 1 May. Belarus, IR Iran, Japan, Paraguay and Portugal will be in action on Matchday 1, and three of the four tournament debutants (Guatemala, Mauritania and Seychelles) will also take to the sand on the opening day. The fourth newcomers, Chile, get their campaign up and running against Tahiti on Friday, 2 May. Speaking ahead of the tournament, Seychelles Football Federation President Elvis Chetty said: “I’m extremely proud to have the world of beach soccer and the FIFA family here in the Seychelles. It’s a great honour for us, especially to be the first African nation to host the [FIFA] Beach Soccer World Cup. "I’m thrilled, I’m nervous, but I know that the Seychelles Local Organising Committee team, along with the FIFA team, is very much ready to host the world and deliver a great spectacle. I hope this will be the very best Beach Soccer World Cup to date, and we are ready.”