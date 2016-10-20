FIFA and Club Atletico Madrid agree on procedural calendar before CAS

In the appeal proceedings before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in relation to the decision notified by the FIFA Appeal Committee on 8 September 2016 imposing inter alia a transfer ban on Atletico Madrid, both parties have agreed on a procedural calendar in order to allow the CAS to render a final reasoned award by 1 June 2017.

Atletico Madrid waived its right to seek suspensive effect of the Appeal for the next winter transfer period following its initial request for the proceedings to be concluded by the first semester of 2017 and FIFA’s subsequent request for said waiver. Even though Atletico Madrid completely maintains its position that the transfer ban is unjustified, it has decided to waive its right to seek suspensive effect for the next winter transfer period so as to ensure a procedural calendar that allows Atletico Madrid to fully present its case, while giving the Panel sufficient time to thoroughly review all documents, consider all arguments and finalize the reasons before rendering its award.