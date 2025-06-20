FIFA teams up with Achieve Miami to help deliver football and education to all

The project will help expand Achieve Miami’s goal of bridging educational gaps while integrating football- and sports-related learning activities across Miami’s underserved communities

Exciting collaboration to be funded by the FIFA World Football Remission Fund

The announcement comes less than one year after FIFA officially opened its Miami offices

FIFA has teamed up with education non-profit Achieve Miami to incorporate football- and sports-related learning activities into its existing programmes, supporting efforts to bridge educational gaps for low-income students in Miami.

The collaboration officially kicked off with a special launch event at Lake Stevens Elementary in Miami, USA, following a meeting held between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Achieve Miami Founder and President Leslie Miller Saiontz at FIFA’s Miami offices.

“At FIFA, we believe that football is far more than just a game – it is a powerful force for good”, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We are committed to driving positive social change, promoting inclusion, equality, development and opportunity. Our collaboration with Achieve Miami, who share these values, is therefore a natural one. We look forward to working closely together to help empower students in need and provide them with life-changing opportunities.”

The FIFA President continued: “FIFA opened its Miami office with the Legal & Compliance Division in August 2024, showcasing a commitment to growing roots in this city – and not just for the FIFA World Cup but for the long term, as we want to embed ourselves into the local community.”

Specifically supporting students aged 5 to 18 in underserved communities across Miami, Achieve Miami empowers students through programmes that promote academic growth, leadership and personal development. By providing mentorship, enrichment and community engagement, Achieve Miami helps students build confidence, gain essential skills and access opportunities to thrive.

Achieve Miami Founder and President, Leslie Miller Saiontz, said: “Achieve Miami is thrilled to team up with FIFA as we inspire, educate and empower local students. By harnessing the power of sports and wellness, we will elevate our programmes to create lasting and meaningful change across our community. This will be an amazing opportunity for students to get excited as Miami gears up to host the FIFA World Cup 26.”

In the past year alone, Achieve Miami has served more than 2,000 students in grades K-12 across 60+ schools in under-resourced neighbourhoods such as Little Haiti, Overtown, Miami Gardens and Homestead. Through weekend and summer enrichment, mentorship programmes and year-round college and career readiness initiatives, Achieve Miami is closing opportunity gaps and empowering the next generation of learners and leaders.

The collaboration between FIFA and Achieve Miami, which is funded thanks to the FIFA World Football Remission Fund, will increase student access to weekend and summer learning while also fostering essential life skills such as physical and nutritional wellness, college readiness and career exploration within the world of sports.