Fabrice Jouhaud appointed FIFA Chief Communications Officer

FIFA is pleased to announce that Fabrice Jouhaud has been appointed as the new FIFA Chief Communication Officer following a thorough recruitment process and will take up his position as of 15 August 2016. In his role he will be part of FIFA’s management board.

Mr Jouhaud, from France, will draw on his experience as both a sports journalist and a print and television sports media manager. Prior to joining FIFA, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer at L’Équipe 21, a privately held sports TV channel.

Mr Jouhaud holds an Executive Master’s degree in European Sports Governance from Sciences Po in Paris, France and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the Centre de Formation des Journalistes (CFJ), also in Paris.