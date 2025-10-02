Exclusive Visa presale for FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ begins

Tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ are now on sale, with Visa cardholders being offered an exclusive presale opportunity – to get ahead of the crowd and book their tickets from 15:00 Qatar time (GMT+3) on 2 October 2025. The Visa presale closes at 23:59 Qatar time on 6 October, giving fans five days to beat the queues and secure their spot at the historic 48-team competition, a 104-match football festival that will be staged across Doha’s state-of-the-art Competition Complex in Aspire Zone. Hosts Qatar will headline the opening-day action as they begin their campaign against Italy on Aspire Pitch 7 at 18:45 local time. The full match schedule is available on FIFA.com .

While top-level youth football takes centre stage, spectators will be welcomed by a family-friendly experience including several cultural activities within a vibrant fan festival. With Day Pass tickets up for grabs from QAR 20, attendees can enjoy affordable and flexible access to the eight games being contested each day during the group stage from 3 to 11 November. From QAR 30, Prime Match Passes provide a full Day Pass, as well as guaranteed access to reserved seats at high demand matches on Pitch 5 or 7. Looking further ahead to the business end of the competition, Day Passes involving round-of-32, round-of-16, quarter-final and semi-final matches are priced from QAR 20, while tickets to the all-important final at Khalifa International Stadium on 27 November can be secured from QAR 15. The countdown is on to the biggest-ever edition of the showpiece youth tournament that saw the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Luís Figo, Xavi Hernández, Eden Hazard, Andrés Iniesta, Neymar, Ronaldinho, Son Heung-min and Francesco Totti announce themselves on the world stage. With 48 teams involved for the first time, fans living in and travelling to Doha will not want to miss out on the chance to soak up FIFA’s largest tournament so far. How to get your tickets Buy now Thanks to Visa, Worldwide FIFA Partner, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure match tickets early on FIFA.com/tickets during the Visa presale, starting on 2 October at 15:00 Qatar time (GMT+3) and concluding at 23:59 Qatar time (GMT+3) on 6 October. Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale window. Next sales phase A general sale will take place following the exclusive Visa presale. Tickets will be available via FIFA.com/tickets from 08:00 Qatar time (GMT+3) on 7 October. Visa, Worldwide Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fans purchasing tickets for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025.