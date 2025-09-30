Exclusive Visa presale for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ now open

As the kick-off of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ approaches and excitement levels grow, Visa cardholders have the chance to purchase tickets to witness the top women’s U-17 national teams on the planet vie for glory. The window for Visa cardholders to buy tickets is now open and will close at 18:00 local time (19:00 CET) on 6 October.

Tickets are available from MAD 20, and supporters are encouraged to take up the opportunity to see some of the most promising talents in the women’s game strut their stuff in the matches to be played at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, which is set to host fixtures including the opening match and the final.

The expanded 24-team global showpiece event will get under way when hosts Morocco lock horns with Brazil at 20:00 local time on 17 October. The trophy decider is scheduled to be contested at the same time on 8 November. The majority of the group-stage matches and all but one of the round-of-16 showdowns will take place at the Football Academy Mohammed VI, which is a multi-pitch venue in Salé. Further information regarding tickets for matches at this venue will be made available in due course. Following the conclusion on the exclusive Visa presale, the general sales phase will be launched, with tickets to be available at FIFA.com/tickets from 7 October. Visa, FIFA‘s Official Payment Services Partner, is the preferred payment method for fans purchasing tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025.