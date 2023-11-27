Exclusive Visa presale kicks off for FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™

Tickets are on sale for matches to be contested across all four vibrant Host Cities: Bielsko-Biała, Katowice, Łódź and Sosnowiec

The world’s 24 best U-20 women’s national teams will compete at the event, which will run from 5 to 27 September and showcase Stars in the Making™

Visa customers have the opportunity to secure their spot ahead of the crowd at FIFA.com/tickets

As the start of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Poland 2026™ draws closer and excitement levels continue to grow, Visa cardholders have the chance to snap up their seats to witness the battle for glory between the top U-20 women’s national teams on the planet. The exclusive window for Visa cardholders to buy tickets first is now open and will close at 23:59 CET on 24 May.

Tickets are available from FIFA.com/tickets, and fans are invited to seize the opportunity to see the Stars in the Making™ of the women’s game rise to the occasion and blossom on the global stage.

This year’s FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ will be the 12th edition of the tournament and will feature 24 teams and 52 fixtures across four Host Cities. The showpiece competition will get under way on 5 September, with hosts Poland set to take to the pitch in the opening match, while the final is scheduled for 27 September.

Following the conclusion of the Visa presale, tickets will be on general sale at FIFA.com/tickets from 25 May.