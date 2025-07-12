Emmanuel Kelly’s awe-inspiring journey to FIFA Club World Cup™ Halftime Show

His limbs damaged by chemical warfare, Emmanuel Kelly survived a war-torn early childhood before being brought to Australia

After multiple surgeries, he pursued a music career that led to X Factor, concerts with Coldplay and Sunday’s spectacular Halftime concert at MetLife Stadium

Produced in partnership with Global Citizen, the show at half-time of the Chelsea FC-Paris Saint-Germain final will be the first at a FIFA event

For millions of fans and viewers around the globe, the players on the MetLife Stadium pitch during Sunday’s FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ final will be sources of genuine encouragement and inspiration – real-life examples of what can be achieved when talent is infused with hope and relentless determination. Those fans should stick around and take note of one of the performers during Sunday’s star-studded Halftime Show, as well. The journey that Australian singer Emmanuel Kelly has made to the Club World Cup decider, not to mention a successful recording career, is every bit as uplifting as those taken by the members of Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain. And it was achieved against much longer odds.

“Originally I’m from Iraq. I was found in a box on a battlefield in Iraq by a couple of soldiers who were supposedly shooting at one another,” Kelly said as he began to recount his incredible life story. Chemical warfare had damaged his limbs, and his prospects were poor. But Kelly survived, and after a harrowing early childhood in a Baghdad orphanage, he was rescued at age seven and brought to Australia by honoured humanitarian Moira Kelly. Emmanuel underwent multiple surgeries in the ensuing years, which offered him a chance to shape the course of his life. “We learnt all the basic things I think that humans take for granted sometimes, like walking and feeding themselves and things like that,” Kelly said, speaking of himself and his fellow adoptee, Ahmed (a Paralympic swimmer). “Eventually I decided I wanted to pursue entertainment and music.”

Kelly’s ambition, belief and disarming sense of humour had to be forged and nurtured. There was a lot to overcome. The path he took toward self-acceptance has underpinned his career, and it has inspired him to perform at the Club World Cup final. The sensational Halftime Show will be FIFA’s first, and it will be produced in partnership with Global Citizen, an organisation dedicated to battling and ending extreme poverty. One dollar from every ticket sold during Club World Cup will be donated to the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise USD 100 million to furnish children around the world with more access to education and football. Those things, in turn, might provide opportunity, a bit of optimism, and hopefully some self-belief.

That mission aligns perfectly with Emmanuel Kelly’s. “If you’re confident and you’re tough, and you love yourself essentially, and you appreciate yourself, and you embrace who you are, then it acts as the best shield to all the negativity in the world,” he said. “I think it’s important just to inspire people to love themselves and not be afraid to be an outlier, not to be afraid to be different. And who knows, maybe one day they can be in a Halftime Show at a FIFA Club World Cup final.” In 2011, at the age of 18, he performed John Lennon’s “Imagine” on Australia’s X Factor. It was an appropriate choice and a viral sensation, and soon after Kelly’s career took off. “A lot of views later, I ended up in the U.S. working with some amazing people, from Quincy Jones to Bruno Mars, and more recently went on tour with Coldplay,” Kelly said. “Chris has been my brother, Chris Martin, for eight years or so, and he said to me, ‘Hey, come on tour with me and join me on a stadium tour.’ I did that and that was pretty epic.” Chris Martin is curating Sunday’s Halftime Show, which will take place on a purpose-built stage constructed in MetLife Stadium’s upper deck. Joining Kelly during the unprecedented musical spectacle will be Colombian reggaeton artist J Balvin, American rapper and singer Doja Cat, and Nigerian singer Tems.