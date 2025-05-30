Draw procedures for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™ confirmed

The 24 qualified teams have been divided into four pots of six teams each

Draw to take place in Rabat, Morocco, at 19:00 local time (18:00 CET) on Wednesday, 4 June 2025

Tournament match schedule, featuring the date and venue of each fixture, to be released after the draw

The draw procedures for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™, which will be contested from 17 October to 8 November, have been confirmed. The draw for the 24-team showpiece tournament is set to take place in Rabat at 19:00 local time (18:00 CET) on Wednesday, 4 June 2025 and will be live-streamed for free on FIFA+.

The 24 qualified teams have been allocated to four pots of six teams each. Hosts Morocco are in pot 1 and all remaining teams were allocated to pots according to the FIFA ranking system.

The system is based on the total number of points obtained across the last five editions of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™, namely the instalments held in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2024. In terms of the points awarded, teams received three points for a win, a point for a draw and no points for a defeat. The greatest importance was given to the results in last year’s edition of the tournament, with the points earned in each instalment progressively attributed less weight.