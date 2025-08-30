Diwa™ unveiled as Official Mascot of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™

A spirited character at one with nature, Diwa™ is a formidable futsal player and a beacon of inspiration for girls

The mascot made her first official appearance at a futsal fun day held in Pasig City

The inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ features a 16-team line-up

The excitement surrounding the maiden FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ reached new heights today following the official unveiling of Diwa™, the tournament’s magical and empowering mascot, during a special community event in Pasig City.

Set to take place from 21 November to 7 December 2025, the global showpiece will feature 16 of the world’s top women’s futsal national teams and will be the first FIFA tournament to be hosted in the Philippines.

A spirited and magical girl who is deeply connected to nature, Diwa made her debut outing at San Joaquin Elementary School during a futsal fun day. Drawing inspiration from the diwata – mythical figures from Filipino folklore – the mascot is a symbol of power, grace and teamwork, qualities that combine to make her a formidable futsal player and a beacon of inspiration for girls across the Southeast Asian country and beyond.

Though blessed with extraordinary on-pitch attributes, including electrifying pace, breathtaking vision and unbeatable strength, Diwa’s true power lies in her teamwork, with her profile offering a reminder that collaboration and community are at the heart of futsal.

Hosted by the Local Organising Committee and the Philippine Football Federation, in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission and Pasig City Government, today’s event brought children and families together in a joyful celebration of sport. Young participants took part in futsal skill clinics, friendly matches and lively interactions with Diwa.

The unveiling of the mascot is the first official community event on the road to the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, with the gathering serving to energise local communities, promote futsal at grassroots level and build anticipation for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of women’s sport.

Sixteen national teams, one historic trophy

Following the conclusion of thrilling qualifying competitions across all six confederations , the line-up of nations that will vie for global glory in the Philippines is now finalised. Players representing Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, IR Iran, Italy, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Tanzania and Thailand will showcase their skills, speed and teamwork in the quest to be crowned the first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup champions in the tournament decider on 7 December 2025.

