FIFA underscores commitment to football esports: FIFAe Finals 2025 and 2026 confirmed featuring Rocket League and eFootball™

FIFA continues building the home of football esports with multi-year agreements within its FIFAe ecosystem

FIFAe Finals featuring Rocket League and eFootball™ confirmed in partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation for 2025 and 2026

Season-long qualification, enabling more nations than ever before to participate in regional qualifiers

FIFAe, FIFA’s experience and entertainment platform for digital football, gaming and esports, has confirmed the FIFAe Finals for 2025 and 2026. The event will include the highly anticipated FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League and the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on mobile and console, crowning three world champions in their respective fields on the global stage.

From 10 to 19 December, the FIFAe Finals 2025 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to position itself as a leading esports hub, in line with its Vision 2030 ambitions. Following the successful implementation of the FIFAe Finals over the last two years with the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) as a committed long-term partner, SEF and FIFA will provide fans, players and stakeholders a regular forum to further develop the FIFAe ecosystem.

FIFAe Finals 2025 00:15

"The fan feedback after last year’s event was incredible and confirmed our vision to provide a home for football esports to a range of different communities. Onboarding free-to-play titles and confirming the event for two seasons are significant steps on our journey to facilitate accessibility for nations and players from around the world,” said Christian Volk, Director of eFootball & Gaming at FIFA. “The extension of our partnerships highlights the shared ambitions of everyone involved and allows us to sustainably develop the competition structure even further in order to offer fans and players the best possible experience."

"Hosting the FIFAe Finals through 2026 stands as a testament to our commitment to supporting and delivering world-class esports events at both the regional and global levels. Our focus remains on creating an exceptional experience for players and fans alike, enable them to compete and engage in a platform that celebrates their passion and showcases their talent. This milestone further reinforces our Kingdom’s position as a global hub and leader in the gaming and esports industry, and we are looking forward to welcoming the world once again to the SEF Arena in Riyadh this December." said Meshal Alqabbani, Products Executive Director at SEF.

The continuation of the event and competitions is the result of mutual commitment and confidence based on previous joint successes and their potential. Together, all parties have laid the foundations for the continued development of industry-leading, nation-based esports competitions. The FIFAe Finals 2024, comprising multiple top-tier competitions, delivered the most viewed sports simulation event of the year, measured by peak viewers. Building on this success, FIFA will continue to engage the next generation of football fans on a global scale through its season-long esports initiatives.

Last year’s event marked a milestone in the growth of the FIFAe platform, which featured multiple titles for the first time as part of its approach to provide an ecosystem for all football esports games. While Saudi Arabia won the inaugural FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League, Indonesia claimed the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball on console and Malaysia secured the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball on mobile.

With the aim of continuing to make football esports even more accessible, the FIFAe Finals 2025 will feature an open qualification period lasting several months with local and regional activations. This year’s qualification process will allow more FIFA Member Associations to compete for a place at the event, thereby building foundations for a truly global and sustainable ecosystem.

There will be 16 national teams competing at the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League, whilst the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball mobile and console competitions will each encompass 12 national teams. Players can register on FIFA.GG to find more information and stay up to date on the participation of their respective Member Association.

To celebrate the ongoing journey, the FIFAe brand will introduce a refresh for its competitions and events, designed to bring the excitement of the tournaments to life.A selection of current logos and brand assets for editorial use can be found here.