FIFA partners with local charities to send underprivileged youth to FIFA Club World Cup™ knockout matches

More than 3,600 tickets have already been allocated to organisations across the five American cities hosting round of 16 matches

Charities like the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Make-A-Wish America have partnered with FIFA to distribute complimentary tickets

The initiative is part of FIFA’s aim to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup fulfils its mission as an inclusive event that connects more people to football

As the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ accelerates towards a riveting climax, FIFA is working to ensure that some very special and deserving young fans can experience the spectacle and witness history. FIFA World Cup crowds are renowned for their colourful composition, from die-hards who travel across the planet to passionately support their national teams, to locals who add that vital native flavour. This summer’s FIFA Club World Cup in the United States is about inclusivity, connection and broadening football’s horizons. To that end, FIFA has already distributed more than 3,600 tickets to underprivileged youth for the round of 16 matches in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Philadelphia. The allocation is being handled by local charities and nonprofits that have partnered with FIFA to offer local youth an unforgettable experience, and perhaps a measure of inspiration.

“At FIFA, we believe that football is far more than just a game – it is a powerful force for good,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said during a meeting with education nonprofit Achieve Miami, which distributed tickets to the FC Bayern München-CR Flamengo and Juventus FC-Real Madrid C.F. games at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami. “We are committed to driving positive social change, promoting inclusion, equality, development and opportunity,” Mr Infantino added.

As of 29 June, 10 organisations across Atlanta, Charlotte and Miami had already received and then distributed tickets to children and their families, many of whom will be attending their first live football match. And at least six additional charities were looking into participating as the round of 16 progressed. Among the groups already signed up are the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Make-A-Wish America and KIPP public charter schools.