Historic Al Hilal v Manchester City match creates “incredible experience” for inspired children in Orlando

FIFA donated knockout stage tickets to charities and community organisations across five Host Cities

The Orlando Community Youth Trust, which funds community centres, programmes and services that benefit underprivileged children, received tickets to the Al Hilal v Manchester City round of 16 match, along with Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida

“For many of the kids, just being able to say they’ve been to a (Club) World Cup game is something they never imagined possible”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ is about broadening football’s horizons and tapping into the global game’s true potential. That calling was illustrated beautifully during the tournament’s round of 16 in Orlando, United States, where a historic result was witnessed by a special group of new fans in the Camping World Stadium stands. Al Hilal’s captivating 4-3 win over Manchester City marked the first time an Asian club defeated a European foe in official competition. It was made possible by the most inclusive global club tournament in history, featuring 32 teams from around the world. Motivating young people and connecting with communities is also part of FIFA’s mission. To that end, several tickets to round of 16 matches in Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Orlando and Philadelphia were donated to neighbouring charities and organisations serving underprivileged youth. At Al Hilal v Manchester City, a group of children, families and staff members connected to the Orlando Community Youth Trust and Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida were able to witness history and, perhaps, take home a bit of inspiration as well.

“For the adults attending, they were excited to see the game and be a part of this experience on top of feeling blessed to be able to provide their kids, and other kids, with such a memorable moment that can change their future mindset for sports [or] careers,” said DeeDee Del Rosario, who manages the local Citrus Square Recreation Center. As for the kids, Del Rosario said, “They couldn't stop talking how impactful the game (was); the community coming together and seeing everyone from the city and the sports team playing so well, made them so proud.”

The Orlando Community Youth Trust is a non-profit organisation founded in 1994, coincidentally the same year Orlando hosted five FIFA World Cup™ matches. It funnels public and private funds toward multiple programmes, services and facilities connected to the city’s Families, Parks and Recreation Department, including those that benefit children from disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

“Our mission is to provide safe spaces where kids can have fun, be themselves and just enjoy being a kid. The city offers a wide range of amenities, meals, programmes and events that support our communities,” Wadeview Neighborhood Center Manager Nikki Purvis said. “Through new opportunities and experiences they might not otherwise have, we show them that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible.”

The back-and-forth, extra time match between the Asian and European powers at Camping World Stadium certainly fit the bill. Horizons were broadened, indeed. “The experience was amazing! For many of the kids, just being able to say they’ve been to a (Club) World Cup game is something they never imagined possible. It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Purvis said.

Jenny Trew, from Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organisation that makes wishes come true for critically ill children, said it was an incredible experience. “The energy surrounding our seats was electric! We had fans from both teams in our area, and every goal was worth celebrating,” she said. “I think the kids found a new love for professional sporting events! Everything they saw was a marvel to them; the variety of food, the fans dressed up, the chanting, the wave.”