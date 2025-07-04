Stunning FIFA digital platform growth reflects global FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ success

FIFA.com website sees 16 million unique visitors in June, more than in the previous five months of 2025

Official social media account followers jump by almost six million from tournament start on 14 June, FIFA apps downloaded one million times

Commercial partners also highly visible; hospitality sales healthy

The global wave of excitement in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ has sparked a huge rise in users across FIFA’s social media and digital platforms as the most inclusive club competition ever heads into the quarter-final stage.

The FIFA.com website saw 16 million unique visitors in June – more than had visited the site in the first five months of 2025 – and the steep upward trend was mirrored across all FIFA platforms in the digital world.

FIFA’s official social media accounts accumulated almost six million new followers by the end of the Round of 16. The new WhatsApp channel dedicated to the tournament gained over one million followers in the same period and now totals 4.4 million followers despite only being launched this year. There were one million downloads of FIFA apps during June, mostly of the official FIFA Club World Cup™ app.

The innovative and engaging content across all platforms generated a massive 2.7 billion impressions. The most popular so far has been a highlight reel of Inter Miami’s iconic midfielder Sergio Busquets, which gained 90 million video views and more than six million engagements across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X.

While “FIFA Club World Cup” Internet searches have grown by more than 10 times since the opening game on 14 June and it is currently the most-used sports competition-related term, according to Google Trends, the worldwide focus of the tournament has also been boosted by the wall-to-wall coverage provided by FIFA’s groundbreaking deal with DAZN, which is streaming all 63 matches for free.

Fans of CR Flamengo and Espérance Sportive de Tunisie provided the noisiest atmosphere at a game, reaching 127 decibels before their match at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia.

Nearly 1,500 Host Broadcast staff have contributed to the delivery of some 1,900 hours of non-live content on the Media Server, while 224 press conferences were conducted by the clubs.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025’s inclusive nature is reflected in the 184 different nationalities among the 68,526 accredited people involved in official capacities at the tournament, all of whom have helped entertain and inform the more than two million fans who have attended matches.

Among them have been more than 46,300 hospitality guests with 44.2% of hospitality sales to international clients from countries around the world, notably the United Kingdom, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Spain, China PR, Egypt and Mexico.

FIFA’s Team Services, responsible for the logistics of the 32 participating teams, have organised 416 team training sessions across the competition while adidas have distributed some of the approximately 4,000 official match balls they have delivered to clubs, stadiums and other key tournament sites. Team Services, in partnership with Transport, transferred 3,546 pieces of team luggage and equipment upon the official arrival of the teams in the United States.

FIFA’s other commercial partners and suppliers have also been extremely busy. Almost one million Coca-Cola products and more than 320 fridges have been delivered to over 70 key locations across the tournament. The 57 licensed stores across the 12 venues have sold 118,906 units so far, with T-shirts and scarves being among the best-selling items.

Technology providers Lenovo have over 9,000 devices and accessories in use across all stadiums and tournament sites, and there were more than 1,500 Hisense TVs providing action replays during the group stage.