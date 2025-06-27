Players, coaches and officials react to FIFA Club World Cup™ Group Stage

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ group stage has concluded

Teams from four confederations have qualified for the knockout rounds

Players, coaches and fans have praised for tournament so far

The Group Stage for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ has concluded with teams from the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and UEFA locking in their positions in the Round of 16.

The tournament has been full of excitement, goals and upsets, as well as noise and colour off the pitch with over 1.6 million fans having attended matches so far.

It’s not just the fans who have shared their admiration of the inaugural, 32-team FIFA Club World Cup, with players, coaches and officials all vocal in their praise of various aspects of the tournament.

One of the biggest takeaways amongst all involved is the competitiveness of the clubs from around the world.

Results such as Brazil’s Botafogo defeating European champions Paris Saint-Germain, AFC’s Al Hilal holding global powerhouse Real Madrid C.F to a draw, and Oceania’s Auckland City FC drawing with CA Boca Juniors show that the gap at club level is not as big as many people anticipated.

“It's been good for us in European football to see the competitive level abroad. Adapting is important but you see teams that you don't have on a day-to-day basis and that are very good… the Brazilians are playing very well. Before the tournament we said it would go one way with the Europeans and now our eyes have been opened." (Xabi Alonso, Trainer Real Madrid C. F. coach)

"It puts us all on a level playing field, allowing us to showcase the game of each of the confederations, to compete, and to bridge that gap that sometimes seems unattainable with the powerful teams in Europe. It's an incredible competition to enjoy, to experience." (Marcelo Gallardo, CA River Plate coach)

“This competition is a gathering of balanced representation of the best teams in the world. In the future we will look at it as a reference point where we can compare the best teams from every country, every continent.” (Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain coach)

“This makes us all grow: the team in terms of sport, and the club as a globally recognised entity. We'll have to fight over the next four years to make it happen again.” (Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach)

“This is absolutely fantastic, because what we also want as a club is that we fight for the rights that we acquire, but we also want to develop. Being in a tournament like this competing with the best ones, (it) will ultimately, and at (the) least, provide us with growth and challenges for the future.” (Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns FC coach)

“We’ve been fighting to create this tournament for a long time. Football is the most global sport in the world. And because it’s free to watch, kids from all over the planet can see teams like Real Madrid play. That matters.” (Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid C. F. president)

"The atmosphere was just unbelievable. If you're not here, you can’t comprehend it but when you’re in the middle of it, it’s an experience, a privilege.” (Vincent Kompany, FC Bayern München coach)

“This tournament has been great. There have been a lot of games that have been great to watch. You get to face teams from all around the world that you would normally not face. That’s something very exciting for the fans and spectators, and also for the players.” (İlkay Gündoğan, Manchester City player)

“It’s a first for us, it’s a different, new tournament. So it’s a great opportunity to watch the best players, or many of the best, play out here in the United States, and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy it.” (Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF player)

“It shows how big football is worldwide and how good some of these players are. I’m loving this tournament so far and hopefully we can be here for a while.” (Harry Kane, FC Bayern München player)

“It is a privilege to be here. I love when I see Botafogo, Fluminense, all the Brazilian teams, how they celebrate the goals, how they are together. I envy them. I love them. The way they live every single action, this is what it’s all about. You have to live that competition.” (Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach)

“At the end of the day, [qualifying for the Round of 16] is a huge step for us. You could tell people were on edge and didn't think we'd make it through, but it was a strong performance and a momentous occasion for our club. The whole team have put in a tremendous amount of work, which has taken its toll in previous matches. We're over the moon to reach the Round of 16. We’re proud to be part of this new project, and it’s a bonus to have the chance to give our all at the FIFA Club World Cup.” (Sergio Ramos, CF Monterrey player)

“Everyone is enthusiastic about all of the games. There’s a good vibe and good atmosphere about the place.” (Lloyd Kelly, Juventus FC player)

“On Saturday, the club turns 80 years old, the club’s foundation, so it is special for us. I told the players this, and this goes out to the Rayados fans and to Mexican football in general, which we now represent: In the end, it’s about showing the world that Mexican football can compete.” (Domènec Torrent, Monterrey head coach)

“The tournament has been great so far – everything is well organised and running smoothly. I must say, everything has been excellent in terms of organisation and the overall tournament experience.” (Vladimir Ivić, Al Ain head coach)