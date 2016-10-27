CEO of FIFA Museum AG to leave FIFA

The CEO of FIFA Museum AG Stefan Jost and FIFA have mutually agreed to part company by the end of October 2016 due to contrasting views on future plans for the FIFA World Football Museum.
“We would like to thank Stefan for the contribution he has made during his time at the organisation in bringing the FIFA Museum to life and we wish him the very best for the future,” explained Zvonimir Boban, FIFA Deputy Secretary General (Football).
“It has been a great experience leading the creation of the FIFA World Football Museum here in Zurich, bringing the fascinating world of football closer to the fans,” said Jost.