Capacity crowd set to create electric atmosphere for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ aspirants in Los Angeles

General public tickets sold out for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ play-in match at BMO Stadium on Saturday, 31 May

Electric atmosphere expected as US outfit LAFC and Mexico’s Club América strive to secure final berth at historic tournament

Official tournament broadcaster DAZN to live-stream blockbuster bout for free globally

BMO Stadium in Los Angeles is set to be bouncing on Saturday, 31 May, when Los Angeles Football Club and Club América meet at 19:30 PT in a high-stakes play-in match for the final spot at the inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup™. General public tickets sold out in the space of just a few days for the winner-takes-all showdown as fans of the two aspiring clubs prepare to pack the modern arena in the heart of LA, creating an electric atmosphere befitting a match of incredible significance. Fans around the world can tune in live as DAZN, the exclusive global broadcaster of the 32-team FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, streams the encounter free of charge across all markets.

The winner of the play-in will earn the right to compete in Group D at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup™, taking their place alongside Brazil’s CR Flamengo, Tunisian outfit Espérance Sportive de Tunisie and English side Chelsea FC. The significant global sporting opportunity will be complemented by a considerable financial prize, with the winner of Saturday’s clash guaranteed a USD 9.55 million payout for qualifying, as well as additional prizes based on performance. In the event that the match is level after 90 minutes, two 15-minute periods of extra time, with an interval of five minutes, will be contested. If the score is still level at the end of extra time, the winners will be determined by a penalty shoot-out. Fans still hoping to attend the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 play-in match are encouraged to explore verified resale options at FIFA.com/tickets. Meanwhile, new batches of more affordable tickets for the tournament – including the group-stage matches at Los Angeles’ iconic Rose Bowl Stadium featuring global heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, CA River Plate and others – are now available on the same platform. With anticipation building, fans are urged to act fast to secure their seats and be part of the most inclusive global club competition ever. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages can be purchased at FIFA.com/hospitality.