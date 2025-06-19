By the numbers: The first round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

The tournament has now seen each of the 32 clubs make their debut, with a total attendance figure of over half a million fans so far

Players from 66 countries have taken to the pitch, with Brazil, Argentina and Spain leading the way in terms of player representation

44 goals have been scored, averaging 2.75 per match, by players representing 17 different countries

After five days of world-class football and 16 matches played across the United States, the first round of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ has come to a close. With 44 goals scored by players from 17 different countries, celebrated names making their mark, and an incredible atmosphere both in the stands and across the host cities, the group stage is delivering on every level.

The results ranged from dominant wins to tightly contested draws, including some balanced duels between European powerhouses and champions from other parts of the world. The compelling action on the pitch was matched by an accumulated stadium attendance of 556,369 — an average of 34,773 per match.

As the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ wraps up, the numbers tell a story of intense competition, diverse talent, and passionate fans. Here’s a detailed look at the key stats shaping this historic tournament so far.

Total goals scored so far: 44 goals

Cumulative attendance after 16 matches: 556,369

Top 3 attendances:

80,619 – Paris Saint-Germain v. Atlético de Madrid, Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

62,415 – Real Madrid C.F. v. Al Hilal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

60,927 – Al Ahly FC v. Inter Miami CF, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Nationalities represented on the pitch: 66 nationalities

Brazil, 70

Argentina, 57

Spain, 26

Portugal, 25

France, 24

England, 19

USA, 17

Mexico, 16

Germany, 16

South Africa, 15

Morocco, 15

Goalscorer nationalities: 17 nationalities

Argentina, 8

France, 8

Portugal, 5

Germany, 5

Spain, 3

Brazil, 3

Uruguay, 2

Mexico, 1

Belgium, 1

Türkiye, 1

Japan, 1

Israel, 1

USA, 1

Austria, 1

South Africa, 1

Korea Republic, 1

England, 1

Average goals per match: 2.75

Goals by continent (club origin):

Europe: 29

Africa: 1

Asia: 2

North America: 3

South America: 9

Oceania: 0

Goals by continent (player origin):

Europe: 26

Africa: 1

Asia: 2

North America: 2

South America: 13

Oceania: 0

Goal types:

Right foot: 19

Left foot: 13

Header: 12

Fastest goal: Phil Foden (Manchester City) – 1 min 51 secs v. Wydad AC

Youngest scorer so far: Senny Mayulu (Paris Saint-Germain) (19y 29d)

Oldest scorer so far: Sergio Ramos (CF Monterrey) (39y 79d)

Youngest player so far: Lennart Karl (FC Bayern München) (17y 113d)

Oldest player so far: Fábio (Fluminense FC) (44y 260d)

Most goals in a match (individual player): Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) (three goals)

Average starting XI age by team (youngest to oldest):

Salzburg, 22.7

Manchester City, 24.3

Juventus, 24.5

Chelsea, 24.6

Real Madrid, 24.8

PSG, 24.9

Porto, 25.6

Palmeiras, 26.5

Pachuca, 27.1

Benfica, 27.7

Wydad, 27.7

Al Ain, 28.2

Botafogo, 28.4

Atlético, 28.4

Espérance, 28.5

Dortmund, 28.6

Al Ahly, 28.7

Inter Miami, 28.8

Urawa Reds, 29.0

Auckland City, 29.1

Bayern München, 29.2

LAFC, 29.3

Seattle Sounders, 29.3

Al Hilal, 29.3

Mamelodi Sundowns, 29.4

Boca Juniors, 29.7

Flamengo, 30.0

Internazionale, 30.0

River Plate, 30.5

Monterrey, 30.9

Fluminense, 31.2

Ulsan, 31.2

New rule spotlight – 8-second goalkeeper rule:

First recorded case: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns) vs. Ulsan HD