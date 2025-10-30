BOMA™ swoops in as Official Mascot of FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™

BOMA™ the desert owl has swooped in as the Official Mascot of the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ as the clock ticks down to kick-off of the historic tournament next Monday. With the game’s brightest young talents from across the globe set to come together in Qatar for the first 48-team FIFA tournament, BOMA represents the vital but often-overlooked role of the football scout. The mascot’s name means owl in Arabic and pays a unique tribute to legendary Serbian former player and tactician Velibor “Bora” Milutinović, who led five different national teams into five consecutive editions of the FIFA World Cup™ between 1986 and 2002, before making a significant contribution to the development of Qatari football as a coach and scout. Qatar’s ascendant status in the global football ecosystem can be credited in part to Milutinović, who has been a consultant, mentor and enthusiastic supporter of the Qatari game since moving to the Persian Gulf nation in 2009. He played his part in the country’s successful bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2022™ and has served as an able advisor and ambassador for the prestigious Aspire Academy, the technical centre and talent incubator that helped produce back-to-back AFC Asian Cup champions and the side that recently qualified for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America. Like Bora, BOMA the mascot’s wise and experienced character shines through as he scours the landscape for future superstars, aided by his sharp eye for identifying and developing the next generation.