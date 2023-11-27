BC Place Vancouver upgrades unveiled ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

BC Place Vancouver upgrades and renovations in advance of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ include accessibility improvements, new hospitality spaces, upgraded technology and a hybrid grass pitch

Will ensure BC Place Vancouver remains a world-class stadium and leave a legacy for sports, concerts and major events

Vancouver to host seven FIFA World Cup 2026 games, including two of Canada’s group-stage matches

Major upgrades and renovations to BC Place Vancouver have been unveiled as the Canadian venue prepares to host seven FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches.

One of two Canadian Host Cities among the 16 that will welcome the world to the most inclusive FIFA World Cup™ ever, Vancouver will stage its first group-stage game when Australia meet Türkiye on 13 June. Canada will also play two of their Group B matches there.

Ahead of the start of the 48-team tournament, the stadium has undergone a facelift, including major accessibility, inclusivity and technology improvements and a permanent merchandise store.

The hybrid grass pitch required for the tournament has been installed, and the off-the-pitch experience will also be enhanced for the teams through newly renovated player dressing rooms.

“Hosting FIFA World Cup matches will drive tourism and bring significant economic benefits as soccer fans from around the globe discover why our beautiful province is such a great place to visit and invest,” said David Eby, Premier of British Columbia, whose administration joined forces with the federal government to fund the work. “We are ready to welcome the world to the biggest event that British Columbia has ever hosted – supporting local businesses and jobs along the way.”

Several new hospitality and event spaces have been added that will not only enhance the experience for fans at the tournament, but also create legacy benefits that support the stadium’s financial sustainability through expanded revenue opportunities.

“The significant upgrades and renovations at BC Place Vancouver are about more than delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup, they’re a legacy investment in our province,” said Anne Kang, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “These improvements will help ensure our stadium remains accessible, modern and globally competitive for decades to come, positioning BC Place Vancouver to continue attracting world class sport, music and major events that benefit British Columbians long after the final whistle.”