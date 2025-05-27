Laos celebrates opening of mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project

Mini-pitch opened in Vientiane, Laos, in line with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to install 1,000 pitches to benefit children globally
FIFA Arena project is focused on disadvantaged inner-city and rural areas
Lao Football Federation is committed to youth development and grassroots football, President says
Laos has joined the starting XI of FIFA Member Associations to have installed a mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project which aims to establish at least 1,000 such facilities globally to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This follows the pledge made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris, France, in July 2024.
The pitch was installed at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane as Laos celebrated World Football Week. The ceremony was attended by the Lao Football Federation (LFF) President, Viphet Sihachakr, FIFA Council member and LFF Vice President Kanya Keomany, the Governor of Saysetha district Vilayvone Chanthalaty and FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director Sanjeevan Balasingam.
Following the ceremony, the LFF Technical Department organised a football clinic for around 40 children.
FIFA Arena inauguration in Laos
01/18
Aerial view of the mini-pitch in Vientiane, Laos
02/18
Inauguration ceremony at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane
“This initiative marks a proud milestone in our commitment to youth development and grassroots football,” said Mr Sihachakr. “The mini pitch will provide a safe, accessible, and modern environment for school students to play, learn, and grow – both as athletes and as individuals. Through football, we are not only nurturing talent but also promoting values such as teamwork, respect, and perseverance. “On behalf of the Lao Football Federation, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIFA for its continued support and belief in the power of football to inspire the next generation of Laotians.”
The FIFA Arena project, which is being rolled out worldwide, aims to ensure that generations of children around the world, particularly those living in disadvantaged areas in inner cities or in the countryside, will now have the chance to enjoy playing football.
“Congratulations to the Lao Football Federation, to President Viphet and to FIFA Council member Kanya, you are part of our starting XI, the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate your FIFA Arena mini-pitch and truly kick off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” the FIFA President said in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony. “Every boy and girl who wants to play football deserves the chance to do so. They deserve a safe space in which to learn, play and grow. That lies at the heart of FIFA Arena, that is what you have given children in Laos. You are one of the first, but many more will follow.”