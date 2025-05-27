Laos celebrates opening of mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project

Mini-pitch opened in Vientiane, Laos, in line with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to install 1,000 pitches to benefit children globally

FIFA Arena project is focused on disadvantaged inner-city and rural areas

Lao Football Federation is committed to youth development and grassroots football, President says

Laos has joined the starting XI of FIFA Member Associations to have installed a mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project which aims to establish at least 1,000 such facilities globally to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This follows the pledge made by FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris, France, in July 2024.

The pitch was installed at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane as Laos celebrated World Football Week. The ceremony was attended by the Lao Football Federation (LFF) President, Viphet Sihachakr, FIFA Council member and LFF Vice President Kanya Keomany, the Governor of Saysetha district Vilayvone Chanthalaty and FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director Sanjeevan Balasingam.

Following the ceremony, the LFF Technical Department organised a football clinic for around 40 children.

FIFA Arena inauguration in Laos Previous 01 / 18 Aerial view of the mini-pitch in Vientiane, Laos 02 / 18 Inauguration ceremony at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane 03 / 18 Following the ceremony, the LFF Technical Department organised a football clinic for around 40 children 04 / 18 Children playing football in the new FIFA Arena in Laos 05 / 18 The pitch was installed as Laos celebrated World Football Week 06 / 18 Group picture during the inauguration of the mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project 07 / 18 A young footballer shows his skills 08 / 18 A video message from FIFA President Gianni Infantino was played at the inauguration ceremony 09 / 18 Laos has joined the starting XI of FIFA Member Associations to have installed a mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project 10 / 18 Girls pose for a photo during the opening of the mini-pitch 11 / 18 The mini-pitch was installed at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane 12 / 18 Laos became one of the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate the FIFA Arena mini-pitch 13 / 18 The Lao Football Federation is committed to youth development and grassroots football 14 / 18 The pitch was installed at the Nakhouay Secondary School in the capital Vientiane as Laos celebrated World Football Week 15 / 18 The FIFA Arena project aims to ensure that generations of children around the world, particularly those living in disadvantaged areas in inner cities or in the countryside, will now have the chance to enjoy playing football 16 / 18 Inaugurated in conjunction with FIFA World Football Week, this project will provide every boy and girl who wants to play football with a safe space to learn, play and grow 17 / 18 Aerial view of the FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Laos 18 / 18 Aerial view of the FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Laos Next

“This initiative marks a proud milestone in our commitment to youth development and grassroots football,” said Mr Sihachakr. “The mini pitch will provide a safe, accessible, and modern environment for school students to play, learn, and grow – both as athletes and as individuals. Through football, we are not only nurturing talent but also promoting values such as teamwork, respect, and perseverance. “On behalf of the Lao Football Federation, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to FIFA for its continued support and belief in the power of football to inspire the next generation of Laotians.”

The FIFA Arena project, which is being rolled out worldwide, aims to ensure that generations of children around the world, particularly those living in disadvantaged areas in inner cities or in the countryside, will now have the chance to enjoy playing football.