“A vital step toward developing grassroots football”: Kyrgyz Republic launches FIFA Arena project

Two new mini-pitches opened in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek in line with FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to install 1,000 pitches to benefit children globally

Mini-pitch installation focused on disadvantaged inner-city and rural areas

Kyrgyz Football Union President Kamchybek Tashiev says project will provide direct access to quality sports infrastructure

Kyrgyz Republic has become the latest country to open FIFA Arena mini-pitches as part of FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to establish at least 1,000 such facilities globally to provide more playing opportunities for children in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The pitches were installed at two schools - Secondary School number 60 and Secondary School number 91 - in Bishkek after these were identified by the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) as optimal locations for the FIFA Arena project.

The schools, which together accommodate around 3,000 pupils, were selected based on their student capacity, existing sports infrastructure and commitment to youth development through sports. Secondary School number 60 also hosts a hospital school, which provides continuous education for children receiving treatment in oncology, haematology and pediatric phthisiology.

“We are proud to inaugurate a new football pitch at a local school in Kyrgyzstan as part of the FIFA Arena project,” said KFU President Kamchybek Tashiev. “This initiative is a vital step toward developing grassroots football and giving the young generation direct access to quality sports infrastructure. We thank FIFA for their continued support and partnership in growing the game in our country."

The FIFA Arena project is being rolled out worldwide with the KFU among the first 11 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations to bring it to life.

“Congratulations to the Kyrgyz Football Union and to President Tashiev (as) you are part of the starting XI, the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate your FIFA Arena mini-pitch and truly kick-off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” the FIFA President said in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony.

“Every boy and every girl who wants to play football deserves the chance to do so. They deserve a safe space in which to learn, to play and to grow. That lies exactly at the heart of FIFA Arena. That is what you have given children in the Kyrgyz Republic. You are one of the first, but many, many more will follow.”