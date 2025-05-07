FIFA Arena project kicks off in Indonesia with two new mini-pitches

Two mini-pitches have been inaugurated near Jakarta as part of the FIFA Arena project

The initiative aims to establish at least 1,000 new mini-pitches worldwide to benefit children, following a pledge by FIFA President Gianni Infantino

Football Association of Indonesia President Erick Thohir says the pitches are about “opportunity, learning and hope”

Two new FIFA Arena mini-pitches have been opened near schools in Indonesia as the initial steps continue towards fulfilling FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s ambition of establishing at least 1,000 new mini-pitches worldwide to benefit children. The FIFA Arena project is being rolled out around the world with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) among the first 11 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations to bring it to life. A mini-pitch that will benefit some 600 pupils who attend the Ciputat State Elementary School 07 and Ciputat Disability School has been opened in Ciputat to the south-east of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with another inaugurated near Mandiri University in West Jakarta. The second mini-pitch will serve more than 850 pupils attending Kusuma Wijaya 05 Elementary School, Kusuma Wijaya 07 Elementary School and BDN Elementary School.

“Congratulations to the Football Association of Indonesia and to President Erick Thohir. You are part of our starting XI, the first 11 countries to officially inaugurate your FIFA Arena mini-pitch and truly kick off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” the FIFA President said in a video message played at the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by FIFA Council member and Laos Football Federation Vice President Kanya Keomany and PSSI President Erick Thohir, together with other local government and football representatives. “Every boy and every girl who wants to play football deserves the chance to do so. They deserve a safe space in which to learn, to play and to grow. That lies exactly at the heart of FIFA Arena. That is what you have given children in Indonesia. You are one of the first, but many more will follow.”

FIFA Arena project kicks off in Indonesia Previous 01 / 14 Two mini-pitches have been inaugurated near Jakarta as part of the FIFA Arena project 02 / 14 Children attending the opening of the new FIFA Arena mini-pitches in Jakarta, Indonesia 03 / 14 Two new FIFA Arena mini-pitches have been opened near schools in Indonesia 04 / 14 Children attending the opening of the new FIFA Arena mini-pitches in Jakarta, Indonesia 05 / 14 Two mini-pitches have been inaugurated near Jakarta as part of the FIFA Arena project 06 / 14 Football Association of Indonesia President Erick Thohir attending the opening of two new FIFA Arena mini-pitches 07 / 14 FIFA Arena inauguration in Jakarta, Indonesia 08 / 14 FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director Sanjeevan Balasingam underlined FIFA Arena’s significance 09 / 14 The FIFA Arena project is being rolled out around the world with the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) among the first 11 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations to bring it to life 10 / 14 Football Association of Indonesia President Erick Thohir says the pitches are about “opportunity, learning and hope” 11 / 14 Children attending the opening of two mini-pitches as part of the FIFA Arena project 12 / 14 Football Association of Indonesia President Erick Thohir speaks during the inauguration ceremony 13 / 14 The initiative aims to establish at least 1,000 new mini-pitches worldwide to benefit children 14 / 14 Group photo during the inauguration of two new FIFA Arena mini-pitches Next

FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director Sanjeevan Balasingam underlined FIFA Arena’s significance. “These arenas set an example for how football infrastructure, when aligned with education, can bring lasting impact to communities. This is football at its most meaningful – open, inclusive, and focused on the future,” he said. The PSSI’s vision, supported by FIFA and the Government of Indonesia, is to expand this model across other provinces in the coming years with the FIFA Arena mini-pitches serving as blueprints for future investments in youth-focused football infrastructure throughout the country.