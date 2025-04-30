Mini-pitch inaugurated in Georgia as FIFA Arena project kicks off

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has pledged to install 1,000 mini-pitches to benefit children globally

Mini-pitch installation focused on disadvantaged urban and rural areas

FIFA Arena project will change the lives of millions of children worldwide

Georgia has become one of the first countries to inaugurate a FIFA Arena mini-pitch following FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s pledge to install 1,000 such pitches globally to provide more playing opportunities for children worldwide in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The new facility was opened at the Georgian Football Federation's (GFF) Varketili Football Centre, with a second pitch to be inaugurated at Gldani Football Centre. Together, these will benefit 3,000 girls and boys from schools, grassroots and youth community clubs in the surrounding areas.

The inauguration was attended by the GFF President Levan Kobiashvili, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports Irakli Medzmariashvili and FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov, among others.

The FIFA Arena project envisages the installation of a minimum of 1,000 mini-pitches globally, following the pledge made by Mr Infantino at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris in July 2024. Georgia is the first of 11 FIFA Member Associations to install and open the pitches.

"Congratulations to everyone in Georgia and the Georgian Football Federation, led by President Levan Kobiashvili on being a part of FIFA’s first 11 countries to officially inaugurate the FIFA Arena mini-pitch and truly kick off a project that will change the lives of millions of children," said Mr Infantino via video message.

"Every boy and girl who wants to play football deserves a safe space in which to learn, play and grow. That lies at the heart of FIFA Arena, and we are proud to have collaborated with the GFF in giving this to the children here.

"Our goal is to install at least 1,000 new mini-pitches globally, growing the FIFA Arena team to ensure generations of children around the world, particularly those in disadvantaged urban and rural areas, will have the chance to enjoy playing the game we all love."