Thailand becomes first Asian country to open FIFA Arena mini-pitch

FIFA Arena mini-pitch inaugurated at the Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School in Bangkok

Thailand becomes the first Asian country to join the FIFA Arena initiative to establish 1,000 mini-pitches for children worldwide

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says “many more will follow” as FAT President Nualphan Lamsam hails “an important step” for Thai youngsters

Thailand has become the first Asian FIFA Member Association to open a mini-pitch as part of the FIFA Arena project that aims to establish 1,000 new small-size playing surfaces to benefit children around the world. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will officially launch FIFA Arena ahead of the FIFA Congress in Asunción, Paraguay, when he opens one of the new mini-pitches himself later this month, turning into reality the pledge he made at the Sustainable Sports Summit in Paris in July 2024.

With the FIFA Arena pitch in Bangkok the first to have its construction finalised globally, Thailand has now “truly kick(ed) off a project that will change the lives of millions of children,” as Mr Infantino said in a video message played at the opening ceremony at the Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School in the Thai capital. He added: “You are one of the first globally and the first in Asia. Many more will follow.” The FIFA President also congratulated the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and its President, "Madam Pang" Nualphan Lamsam, for their work in getting the pioneering project off the ground in the country where another Bangkok school, Don Mueang Chaturachinda School, has also been selected to join the programme.

Madam Pang was joined by FIFA Council Member Mariano Araneta, FAT General Secretary Ekapol Polnavee, Dr Kanyaphat Kanphuwanan, Director of the Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School, and FIFA Member Associations Division Asia & Oceania Regional Director Sanjeevan Balasingam in inaugurating the mini-pitch, which is of international size and is made of highly durable artificial turf to enable it to withstand heavy use throughout the year. “We want to elevate Thai football in every dimension, especially by giving youngsters easier access to football pitches, which will improve the quality and expand the football player base from youth level in every region of Thailand," said Madam Pang, who also thanked FIFA “for knowing that we are an association that values children and young people”, and selecting Thailand for the FIFA Arena pilot phase. "FIFA Arena is another project that meets the need to increase opportunities for children and young people to access football, in line with FIFA's goal to promote and develop grassroots football,” the FAT President added. “This is an important step in playing football and in the technical development of children and young people. This is a good project for FIFA and meets the main goals of the Football Association of Thailand as well. I believe that it will create both direct and indirect benefits for both FIFA and young people in Thailand.”