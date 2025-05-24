FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ and FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ draws to take centre stage in Doha

Both draws to be held in Doha on Sunday, 25 May from 20:00 local time and live-streamed on FIFA+

23 national teams competing for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025™, with the Qualification Stage from 25 to 26 November and Final Stage between 1 and 18 December

First edition of expanded 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup™ to take place from 3 to 27 November

Approximately 550 guests are expected to attend the event at Raffles Hotel which will kick off at 20:00 local time.

Proceedings will commence with the Draw for the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™, involving a total of 23 teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 14 lowest-ranked teams in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking published on 3 April 2025 will participate in the Qualification Stage, which will see seven pre-determined winner-takes-all ties take place from 25 to 26 November.

The winners of these matches will progress to the Final Stage, where they will join the nine highest-ranked teams that have qualified for the phase directly, including hosts Qatar and reigning champions Algeria. These 16 teams will be drawn into four groups, from A to D.

The draw, which will be conducted by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, is to be hosted by Qatari TV presenter Mohammed Saadon Al Kuwari. Yarza will be assisted by several former and current greats from the Arab game, with Qatar’s Hassan Al Haydos, Algeria’s Rabah Madjer, Saudi Arabia’s Yasser Al Qahtani, and Egypt’s Wael Gomaa to act as draw assistants.

The 16 national teams involved in the Final Stage will vie for a place in the Final which will be contested on Qatar National Day (18 December) and will bring the curtain down on the second successive edition of the competition to be held in the country.

Next up will be the Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™, which will determine the group-stage matches and subsequent pathways for the expanded 48-team tournament.

The teams will be placed into four pots containing 12 teams each, according to their position in the FIFA ranking system, which is based on their performance in the last five editions of the tournament. The teams will then be drawn into 12 groups, from A to L.

FIFA Head of Youth Tournaments Roberto Grassi will conduct the draw and will be assisted by Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, who lined up for Qatar at the 2005 instalment of the FIFA U-17 World Cup™, and Julian Draxler, who lifted the 2014 FIFA World Cup™ with Germany.

This year’s groundbreaking edition of the tournament kicks off on 3 November, with the state-of-the-art Aspire Zone complex to be its beating heart.

The centralised hub of football history will foster a festival atmosphere over the 25-day competition, creating an inspiring environment for the teams to excel and a family-friendly experience for fans to enjoy, serving up a unique blend of fun activities, global flavours and world-class football.

All of the participating teams will harbour ambitions of turning out at Khalifa International Stadium on 27 November, when one of the jewels of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will provide a stunning backdrop to the final and the stage on which the U-17 World Champions will be crowned.

The draw follows last week’s launch of the Official Emblem, with a series of further tournament milestones set to be reached in the coming weeks and months. The registration process for the Qatar 2025 FIFA Volunteer Programme, which encompasses both tournaments, will be launched at an event to be held in Doha on 27 May. Those interested in receiving information on how to apply for FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™ tickets can register here.

The following 48 teams will compete at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025: Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czechia, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, El Salvador, England, Fiji, France, Germany, Haiti, Honduras, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea DPR, Korea Republic, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Qatar (hosts), Republic of Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, USA, Uzbekistan, Venezuela and Zambia. The draw procedures can be accessed here.