FIFA welcomes ambassadors of Canada, Mexico and the United States to Zurich HQ ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Visit underlined football’s unique ability to unite people and nations worldwide

Discussions focused on operational readiness and cooperation ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ kick-off in less than 30 days’ time

Ambassadors also explored opportunities for joint embassy activities during the tournament

Representatives of the governments of Canada, Mexico and the United States visited FIFA headquarters in Zurich this week as preparations intensify for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, which begins in less than 30 days.

FIFA welcomed H.E. Jean-Paul Lemieux of Canada, H.E. Cecilia Jaber Breceda of Mexico and H.E. Callista L. Gingrich of the United States for a series of high-level discussions focused on the largest FIFA World Cup™ in history and the unique trilateral collaboration behind the tournament.

The ambassadors were received by FIFA Chief People, Technology & Operations Officer Kimberly Morris, alongside members of FIFA’s Public Affairs and International Relations team, including Myriam Burkhard, FIFA’s Head of International Relations & Public Affairs.

The visit highlighted football’s role as a powerful global force that brings together people, cultures and nations, while also providing an opportunity to exchange views on the organisational, operational and social impact of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

During the meetings, FIFA provided an overview of its broader mission as not only the organiser and regulator of world football, but also as the leading global football development organisation, including its engagement with international organisations and world leaders.

Discussions also focused on the scale and complexity of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will be staged across three host countries and 16 Host Cities, supported by more than 600 operational sites. Nearly 5,000 staff members representing over 50 nationalities, together with approximately 50,000 volunteers, will contribute to delivering the tournament.

FIFA also presented its ongoing efforts to support tournament safety and security, including safeguarding measures designed to prevent harassment, abuse and exploitation. Additional topics included FIFA’s human rights policy, anti-discrimination initiatives such as the global fight against racism, the Social Media Protection Service, FIFA grievance mechanisms, and a range of training and capacity-building programmes.