Al Ain FC and Auckland City FC touch down as historic tournament draws near

Two-time AFC Champions League winners the first team to arrive in Team Base Camp Training Site city

Auckland City FC conducting pre-camp in Philadelphia ahead of the 32-team global extravaganza

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ begins on 14 June in Miami and concludes in New York New Jersey on 13 July

Al Ain FC touched down at Washington Dulles International Airport early Wednesday morning – becoming the first of 32 FIFA Club World Cup qualifiers to reach their Team Base Camp Training Site city as anticipation for the tournament heightened less than two weeks before kick-off.

“For me and for the club, it’s amazing to be here,” said veteran Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who signed with Al Ain just a few days earlier so he could participate in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™. “It's an amazing experience with the big clubs and for us, it's a pleasure to be here [to] play this tournament.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will feature 32 elite teams from all six confederations. A total of 63 matches will take place across 11 Host Cities – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C. – culminating in what promises to be a spectacular final at New York New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday, 13 July, when the FIFA club world champions will be crowned.

Al Ain, who have excelled in FIFA competitions in the past, will train in the Washington DC suburb of Alexandria, Virginia, as they prepare for their Group G opener. They will face Juventus FC on 18 June at Audi Field, then meet Manchester City four days later in Atlanta. Vladimir Ivić’s side will return to the U.S. capital for its group-stage finale against Wydad AC on 26 June.

Patricio said he and his teammates were excited to be in Washington, but focusing on the challenges to come took precedence.

“Of course, enjoy the city. Enjoy the country. But first, [I’d] say, play football,” Patricio said.

Oceania champions Auckland City FC are also on the ground in the United States. They will eventually settle at their Training Site in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but not before meeting venturing to Washington, DC themselves to face Al Ain in a friendly match on 9 June. Before then, the club from the land of the long white cloud will test themselves against Philadelphia Union as they get set for their Group C campaign

The remaining FIFA Club World Cup 2025 qualifiers will land in the U.S. daily through to 14 June.

The ground-breaking FIFA Club World Cup, which features elite clubs from 20 different nations, begins Saturday, 14 June in Miami, where Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami CF will play record CAF Champions League winner Al Ahly FC at Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans are urged to act fast to secure their Club World Cup seats via FIFA.com/tickets. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages can be purchased at FIFA.com/hospitality.