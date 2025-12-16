Aitana Bonmatí and Ousmane Dembélé take top honours at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025

Barcelona and Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí crowned The Best FIFA Women’s Player for a historic third straight year

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembélé received The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2025 award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a gala dinner in Doha, Qatar

Winners announced at a star-studded ceremony in Lusail, Qatar

Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí claimed a historic third-straight The Best FIFA Women’s Player award, and France’s Ousmane Dembélé was crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player, at a special event held in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

The Barcelona midfielder was named The Best FIFA Women’s Player after another outstanding year for club and country, becoming the first women’s footballer to win three consecutive titles.

“I’m very grateful and proud to win my third FIFA The Best award. I’m very grateful to all the people who have voted for me – players, coaches and fans,” she said in a video message. “For me [the best part is that] players who play football like me or coaches I play against voted me for best player of FIFA The Best. It’s the best thing I can say.”

Ousmane Dembélé played a starring role as Paris-Saint Germain enjoyed a season to remember, winning the Coupe de France, their 13thLigue 1 title and a historic first UEFA Champions League title, before finishing runners-up at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™.

“First of all, I'd like to thank all my team-mates, it turns out hard work pays off. It has been a fantastic year for me, both individually and as a team,” said the 28-year-old after receiving the award from FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the FIFA Celebration 2025 Dinner in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2025™ final, where his Paris Saint-Germain side will take on CR Flamengo.

“I'd also like to thank my family, who have always been there for me; Paris Saint-Germain F.C., with whom, as I said, I've had a fantastic year; the President, his staff, and everyone who works at the club; Luís Campos. I'd also like to thank you, Mr President. I've always received a little message from you on my birthday, which always makes me happy. I hope to be back here again next year.”

Following the same process for as the other major individual honours, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper and The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper awards were also determined by an equally weighted vote among fans, the current captains and coaches of all men’s and women’s national teams, and media representatives.

Sarina Wiegman was named The Best FIFA Women’s Coach for 2025 after leading England to a second successive UEFA Women’s EURO title.

The Lionesses’ coach said: “It's just really, really special. I feel very honoured, and it says a lot about the teams I've been working with – what an incredible journey I had with those teams. And I hope, moving forward, that the journey will continue.”

On the number one emotion the award brought to her, Sarina Wiegman, added: “Honour. That says everything about the team, and without the team, you're nowhere. That's the beauty of team sports; that when you have so much talent and you bring everyone together and everyone has their nose in the same direction, you can reach a lot. I think that's what makes me so happy; that when you can see people, like players and staff, being at their best and win.”

Meanwhile, in recognition of his role in masterminding Paris Saint-Germain’s stellar season, Luis Enrique was named The Best FIFA Men’s Coach for 2025.

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper title was awarded to Hannah Hampton, who stood out between the sticks for Chelsea as they swept to a domestic treble. She then took centre stage with England, with her saves key throughout England’s journey to continental glory, which featured two penalty shootout triumphs, including in the final against Spain.

After picking up her award, she said: “Thank you very much to everyone who voted. It is greatly appreciated, and it really means a lot. (Thank you) to Sarina (Wiegman) and to Sonia (Bompastor) for the belief in me this year. Both at club and country, we’ve achieved so much, and there’s still so much set out for us to go and get.”

She continued: “And to the fans, both at club and country again, your support doesn’t go unnoticed. And we hear you cheering every single game loud and proud, and it helps push us on to go and get the win for you guys. So, thank you very much.”

Italian shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Manchester City earlier this year, was named The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper 2025 for his performances with former club Paris Saint-Germain, pulling off a string of decisive saves during the Parisian giants’ trophy-laden campaign.

He said: “Thank you everyone. It's a real honour to receive this award. I'm very, very happy. I hope to continue in the same way and do even more. Thanks again everyone. It's a really lovely honour. Thanks a lot.”

The best goals in women’s and men’s football were recognised with The FIFA Marta Award, presented for only the second time, and The FIFA Puskás Award, respectively, with these honours decided on the basis of a vote split equally between fans and a panel of FIFA Legends.

Two spectacular goals were recognised, with Lizbeth Ovalle receiving The FIFA Marta Award for her acrobatic effort for Tigres in Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil, while Independiente defender Santiago Montiel was announced as this year’s FIFA Puskás Award winner for his overhead kick goal in Argentina’s Primera División.

The recipients of the FIFA Fan Award – based entirely on the votes of registered FIFA.com users and having received a record-breaking 2.7 million votes – are the fans of Zakho SC, a club based in Iraq. Zakho fans created a heartwarming spectacle before their league match against Al-Hudood SC in May 2025, throwing thousands of stuffed toys onto the pitch from the stands to be donated to local children struggling with illness.

Dr Andreas Harlass-Neuking picked up the FIFA Fair Play Award, which was decided upon by an expert panel. The team doctor for SSV Jahn Regensburg in Germany rushed into the stands to resuscitate a fan and save their life ahead of a 2. Bundesliga match against 1. FC Magdeburg.

Fans once again participated in the votes for The Best FIFA Men’s 11 and The Best FIFA Women’s 11, choosing from a list of 77 nominees for each line-up, with their votes weighted equally with those of an expert panel.

Aitana Bonmatí is one of six Barcelona stars featuring in The Best FIFA Women’s 11 2025, while Dembélé also appears in The Best FIFA Men’s 11 2025 alongside four of his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates.

The Best FIFA Women’s 11 2025: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea/England), Irene Paredes (Barcelona/Spain), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea/England), Ona Batlle (Barcelona/Spain), Leah Williamson (Arsenal/England), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain), Clàudia Pina (Barcelona/Spain), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona/Spain), Alessia Russo (Arsenal/England), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain), Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal/Spain)

The Best FIFA Men’s 11 2025: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain, now Manchester City/Italy), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco), Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain/Ecuador), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England), Pedri (Barcelona/Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain/Portugal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea/England), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona/Spain), Ousmane Dembélé(Paris Saint-Germain/France)

A breakdown of the voting results, including each nominee’s points total and a full list of the votes from national-team captains and coaches from around the world, as well as from media representatives, can be found below (voting breakdowns available by clicking on award name):

