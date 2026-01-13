African Union and FIFA strengthen collaboration at Burundi meeting

FIFA presents plans for next phase of Football For Schools Programme

FIFA Arena initiative provides infrastructure support

Strengthening links between schools and amateur game crucial to growth

FIFA participated in the 5th African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sport (STC-YCS-V) in Bujumbura, Burundi last month which marked a significant step forward for the development of football across the continent. Ministers from across the African Union (AU) met to discuss the future of youth, culture and sport, placing a high priority on the FIFA Football for Schools Programme and the FIFA Arena initiative. FIFA presented the progress of Football for Schools (F4S) – the global programme, developed in collaboration with UNESCO, aims to integrate life skills education into football sessions while increasing participation for boys and girls aged four to 14. Currently, the programme has a footprint in 151 countries, including 46 across Africa. The presentation highlighted the successful rollout of Phase 1 and the transition into Phase 2, with pilot projects already under way in Niger and the Central African Republic. The new phase aims to strengthen amateur football, drawing upon the lessons of FIFA’s global Amateur Football Analysis while further reinforcing, and leveraging teachers’ existing expertise in transmitting essential life skills through football. As FIFA President Gianni Infantino has noted, "Football is a school of life,” teaching children the values of teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship. To ensure sustainability, FIFA works with Member Associations (MAs) and governments to embed football into national curricula. This is supported by a cascading training model and a dedicated app available in multiple languages to provide teachers with high-quality coaching resources.

Complementing the educational focus of F4S, the FIFA Arena initiative is a vital pillar for improving school sports infrastructure. Under this scheme, FIFA funds and installs up to two mini pitches per MA at selected locations to expand safe access to the game. The implementation of these facilities is already underway, with installations completed for 2025 in Algeria, Djibouti, Liberia, Morocco, and Niger. A further expansion is planned for 2026, covering nations such as Benin, Kenya, Mozambique and Rwanda. While FIFA provides the technical guidelines and infrastructure, host governments are responsible for preparing the platform and facilitating customs

The collaboration was warmly welcomed by Dr Decius Hikabwa Chipande, Head of the AU Sports Council, who noted that these initiatives align with the council’s strategic plan for equity, inclusion, and performance. “We are pleased that FIFA attended the 5th Specialised Technical Committee on Youth, Culture and Sport, and we are especially happy with the collaboration in the FIFA Football for Schools initiates as the programmes contribute toward three major pillars of the AU Sports Council 5-Year Strategic Plan: equity and inclusion, participation and performance in and through football,” he said. The meeting concluded with a resolution for closer collaboration between governments, FIFA, and MAs to ensure the long-term sustainability of Phase 2 and the FIFA Arena initiative across the continent.