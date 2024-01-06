A tribute to Mario Zagallo: 1931-2024

Mario Zagallo was one of the most influential figures in FIFA World Cup™ history and the first person to win football’s greatest prize as both player and coach.

The former winger, who passed away on 5 January 2024 at the age of 92, won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil a remarkable four times – twice as a player, in 1958 and 1962, once as coach in 1970 and once as assistant coach in 1994. He will best be remembered for leading the 1970 team, arguably one of the finest that football has ever seen, with an array of legendary players including Pelé, Jairzinho, Rivelino and Tostão.

Usually known in Brazil simply as “Zagallo”, his career transcended the old and modern eras of the FIFA World Cup. He also coached Brazil at the 1974 tournament and, for a third time, in 1998, leading them to the runners-up spot, and was Brazil’s technical co-ordinator in 2006. He is one of only three people to have won the FIFA World Cup as both player and coach.

Born in the state of Alagoas in 1931, Zagallo’s family moved to Rio de Janeiro when he was eight months old and he spent the rest of his life in the Cidade Maravilhosa. He initially joined América, then moved to Flamengo in 1950 where he quickly began collecting titles, picking up three Carioca championships. He was at the Maracanã, as a teenage solider on security duty, on the day that Uruguay stunned Brazil 2-1 to win the FIFA World Cup 1950™ in one of the tournament’s greatest upsets.

Remembering Mario Zagallo 03:52

As Brazil’s left winger in the FIFA World Cup 1958™, he began to show that he was ahead of his time. Zagallo helped turn Brazil’s 4-4-2 into a 4-3-3 by dropping back into the midfield to provide extra cover for the defence, a novelty at the time. His defensive abilities proved crucial in the final when, with Sweden leading 1-0, he prevented a second goal by heading the ball off the line. Brazil went on to win 5-2, with Zagallo scoring the fourth.

Four years later, Zagallo scored Brazil’s opening goal of their campaign, in the 2-0 over Mexico, as they went on to retain their title.

Zagallo, now with Botafogo, retired in 1965 and quickly moved into coaching with the club’s youth team. He took over the senior team in 1967 and they won the Campeonato Carioca in his first season. He never looked back after that.

Just 75 days before the start of the FIFA World Cup 1970, Zagallo was put in charge of the Brazil team to replace João Saldanha, who led them through the qualifying campaign. Although there was little time to play with, Zagallo changed both the players and the system. “I had already formed the opinion that if Brazil took that (old) system to the World Cup, we wouldn’t get anywhere,” he told FIFA on his 90th birthday.

Mario Zagallo at 90 33:01

Brazil went on to win all six games and claim their third world title in a tournament that, broadcast in colour for the first time, took the World Cup into the modern era.

Zagallo was again involved when Brazil won their fourth World Cup title 24 years later, this time as assistant to coach Carlos Alberto Parreira.

Remembering Mario Zagallo Previous 01 / 18 1958 FIFA World Cup Final - Brazil's Mario Zagallo shoots past Sweden goalkeeper Karl Svensson 02 / 18 Pele of Santos and Brazil tries to hold off a challenge from Botafogo's Mario Zagallo 03 / 18 An emotional Mario Zagallo is helped from the field after the 1962 FIFA World Cup final 04 / 18 United Arab Emirates Coach Mario Zagallo celebrates after the World Cup Qualifier against South Korea 05 / 18 Mario Zagallo with the 1997 FIFA Confederations Cup trophy 06 / 18 Mario Zagallo shows his 1998 FIFA World Cup silver medal 07 / 18 Luis Felipe Scolari, Branco, Carlos Alberto Parreira, Luiz Bellini, Mario Zagallo and Carlos Alberto Torres with the Jules Rimet Cup 08 / 18 Luis Felipe Scolari, Branco, Carlos Alberto Parreira and Mario Zagallo with the FIFA World Cup trophy 09 / 18 Brazilian players cheer to their head coach Mario Zagallo 10 / 18 Representatives of the FIFA World Cup winning Brazilian football teams (From L to R): Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo (1958), Nilton Santos (1962), Carlos Alberto Torres (1970), Bebeto (1994) and goalie Marcos (2002) pose behind the FIFA World Cup trophy 11 / 18 Brazilian head coach Carlos Alberto Parreira (L) chats with assistant Mario Zagallo (R) at the 2006 FIFA World Cup 12 / 18 Carlos Alberto Torres, Ronaldo, Amarildo, Bebeto, Mario Zagallo and Marta pose after the 2014 FIFA World Cup Ambassadors Press Conference 13 / 18 Mario Lobo Zagallo, former Brazilian national football team head coach with Ronaldo Nazario de Lima 14 / 18 Mario Zagallo draws out New Zealand from the pot during the Preliminary Draw of the 2014 FIFA World Cup 15 / 18 Mario Zagallo 16 / 18 Mario Zagallo 17 / 18 Mario Zagallo, coach of the victorious Brazilian 1970 FIFA World Cup team 18 / 18 Brazilian national soccer team coach Mario Zagallo during the 1998 FIFA World Cup final Next

Fascinated by the number 13, which he believed would bring him luck, Zagallo also coached the national teams of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, helping the latter qualify for the FIFA World Cup 1990 although he was not in charge for the tournament itself.

In Rio de Janeiro, he coached Botafogo four times, Flamengo three, Vasco da Gama twice and Fluminense once. He won his final title, the Campeonato Carioca, with Flamengo in May 2001 and called it a day sixth months later at the age of 70, bringing the curtain down on a 53-year career.

"I was born on the right day,” he once said. “I was born with victory by my side."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute, saying: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of one of the true greats, a man whose impact on the FIFA World Cup is unparalleled.”

“In times of need, Brazil has looked to ‘The Professor’ as a calming presence, a steering hand and as a tactical genius. He will be remembered as the Godfather of Brazilian football and his presence will be sorely missed by everyone in the game but especially here at FIFA.

“The story of the FIFA World Cup cannot be told without Mário Zagallo.