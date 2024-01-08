A tribute to Franz Beckenbauer: 1945-2024

Franz Beckenbauer was a legendary figure in German and international football for decades, first as a player, then as a coach and later as an official. Born in Munich, he joined Bayern Munich as a youth player before they became the dominant force they are today, eventually helping them to win four Bundesliga titles, the DFB Cup four times, the UEFA European Cup three times and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup once. Later in his career, he tasted Bundesliga success again with Hamburger SV and won three North American Soccer League titles with New York Cosmos. The defender defined the role of sweeper or libero, with quick-footed movement and remarkable technique that enabled him to switch effortlessly between defence and attack. This elegant style and on-pitch leadership earned him the nickname Der Kaiser during his playing career.

It was in the unmistakable black-and-white kit of West Germany that Beckenbauer celebrated his greatest triumphs. At the age of 20, he played in the final of the FIFA World Cup 1966™ as his team lost 4-2 to England after extra time. After winning the UEFA European Championship in 1972, he skippered his country to victory on home turf at the FIFA World Cup 1974™ and was appointed honorary captain of the national side in 1982. After winning 103 caps and scoring 14 goals, Franz Beckenbauer retired from international football in 1977 at the age of 31, before calling time on his club career at New York Cosmos in 1983. He won the Ballon d’Or twice and German Footballer of the Year four times, was named in the FIFA World Team of the 20th Century and received both the FIFA Order of Merit and the FIFA Presidential Award. The Federal Republic of Germany named him their Player of the Century and presented him with each of the three highest honours of the Order of Merit.

Remembering Franz Beckenbauer Previous 01 / 15 West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer celebrates winning the 1974 FIFA World Cup 02 / 15 Franz Beckenbauer looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and SC Freiburg at Allianz Arena on May 20, 2017 03 / 15 West Germany's Franz Beckenbauer at the 1966 FIFA World Cup 04 / 15 New York Cosmos legends Pele (L) and Franz Beckenbauer 05 / 15 Former German football player Franz Beckenbauer holds his trophy as he attends the opening gala for the Hall of Fame of German Football at the German Football Museum 06 / 15 Franz Beckenbauer addresses the delegates during the 61st FIFA Congress 07 / 15 German model Heidi Klum and Franz Beckenbauer President of the 2006 FIFA World Cup Organising Commitee at the Final Draw 08 / 15 Franz Beckenbauer speaks at the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final Draw 09 / 15 Deputy Chairman of the Organising Commitee Franz Beckenbauer and Dzsenifer Marozsan at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup New Zealand 2008 10 / 15 FC Bayern Munich coach Franz Beckenbauer celebrates winning the German Bundesliga 1993/94 11 / 15 West Germany captain Franz Beckenbauer celebrates winning the 1974 FIFA World Cup 12 / 15 Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany coach, at the final of the 1990 FIFA World Cup 13 / 15 Franz Beckenbauer of Germany, Pele of Brazil and Bobby Charlton of England 14 / 15 German football manager and former footballer Franz Beckenbauer is crowded by photographers, his winner's medal around his neck, among people following the final of the 1990 FIFA World Cup 15 / 15 Bayern Munich's Franz Beckenbauer holds aloft the West German Championship trophy Next

After being appointed West Germany coach in 1984, Beckenbauer guided the national side to the FIFA World Cup final in Mexico two years later, where they lost 3-2 to Diego Maradona’s Argentina. When the same two teams met in the 1990 Final in Italy, Der Kaiser’s side beat their South American opponents 1-0, making him the second person after Mario Zagallo to win the FIFA World Cup as both a player and coach. He spent two further spells as interim Bayern Munich coach during his time as President of the club between 1994 and 2009, with the club winning the Bundesliga and UEFA Cup during this period. Beckenbauer was also Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2006™ in Germany and served as a member of numerous FIFA committees between 1999 and 2016 including the FIFA Executive Committee (now FIFA Council), the Football Committee, the Strategy Committee, the Football Task Force 2014 and the Organising Committee for the FIFA U-20 and U-17 Women's World Cups.