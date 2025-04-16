FIFA.com
14 new Team Base Camp options added as road to 2026 continues

  • The latest list of Team Base Camp options for FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been published

  • 14 new options added for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as possible “homes away from home”

  • Further options to come online throughout 2025 ahead of the tournament’s Final Draw

FIFA has released the third wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. A Team Base Camp is a training site and accommodation pairing that will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.

Following the release of the first and second editions in June and November 2024 respectively, the latest update sees 14 new Team Base Camp options come online, including three in FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities and 11 in cities outside of – yet still geographically connected to – the locations where matches at the historic tournament will be played. In FIFA World Cup™ Host Cities, options have been added in Guadalajara (Mexico) as well as Dallas – Mansfield and New York New Jersey (United States), while the vast footprint of the inclusive event has been expanded with the addition of options in Querétaro and Torreón in Mexico, plus Boca Raton, Greenbrier County, Myrtle Beach, Oklahoma City (2), Portland, Santa Barbara (2) and State College in the United States.

Alexandria | Episcopal High School

Atlanta | Atlanta United Training Centre

The latest update to the Team Base Camp brochure brings the total number of options for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as the build-up to the first-ever 48 nation FIFA World Cup continues to 62. Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations. FIFA will make further additions and updates to the brochure throughout 2025.

City

Training site

Paired hotel

Alexandria (USA)

Episcopal High School

Hotel AKA, Alexandria

Atlanta (USA)

Atlanta United Training Centre

JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead

Atlanta (USA)

Kennesaw State University

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Birmingham (USA)

Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility

Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel

Boca Raton (USA)

Florida Atlantic University

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

Boise (USA)

Boise State University

Courtyard Boise West/Meridian

Chapel Hill (USA)

UNC Chapel Hill

Sheraton Chapel Hill

Chattanooga (USA)

Baylor School

The Read House

Cincinnati (USA)

FC Cincinnati

Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel

Colorado Springs (USA)

US Air Force Academy

Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy

Columbia (USA)

University of South Carolina

Graduate by Hilton Columbia, S.C.

Columbus (USA)

Columbus Crew Performance Centre

Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph

Dallas (USA)

DBU

Westin Dallas Downtown

Dallas (USA)

FC Dallas Stadium

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa

Dallas (USA)

University of Dallas

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Dallas – Denton (USA)

University of North Texas

Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center

Dallas – Fort Worth (USA)

TCU

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

Dallas – Mansfield (USA)

Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium

Hilton Garden Inn Dallas-Arlington South

Greater Lansing (USA)

Michigan State University

Crowne Plaza Lansing

Greenbrier County (USA)

The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre

Greenbrier Resort

Greensboro (USA)

UNC Greensboro

Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel

Guadalajara (MEX)

Academia Atlas FC

Grand Fiesta Americana Country Club

Guadalajara (MEX)

Chivas Verde Valle

Westin Guadalajara

Herriman (USA)

RSL Training Centre

RSL Training Academy Residence

High Point (USA)

Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre

Kimpton Cardinal

Houston (USA)

Houston Sports Park

Omni Houston Hotel

Indianapolis – Westfield (USA)

Grand Park Sports Campus

Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel

Irvine (USA)

Great Park Sports Complex

Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Kansas City (USA)

KC Current Training Facility

Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Kansas City (USA)

Sporting KC Training Centre

Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center

Kansas City (USA)

University of Kansas

The Oread Lawrence

Louisville (USA)

Louisville City

Omni Louisville Hotel

Macon (USA)

Mercer University

Macon Marriott City Center

Mesa (USA)

Arizona Athletic Grounds

Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West

Metro Detroit (USA)

Oakland University

Detroit Marriott Troy

Mexico City (MEX)

Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)

On-site accommodation (CAR)

Mexico City (MEX)

La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca

DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca

Monterrey (MEX)

Rayados Training Centre

The Westin Monterrey Valle

Myrtle Beach (USA)

Coastal Carolina University

The Ellie Beach Resort

New York New Jersey (USA)

Rutgers University

Delta Hotels Somerset

New York New Jersey – Atlantic City (USA)

Stockton University

Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel

Oklahoma City (USA)

OKC Professional Soccer Training Facility

Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel

Oklahoma City (USA)

University of Oklahoma

Renaissance Oklahoma City Downtown Bricktown Hotel

Orlando (USA)

Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park

Lake Nona Wave Hotel

Pachuca (MEX)

CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo

Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio

Pachuca (MEX)

CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol

Camino Real Pachuca

Palm Beach Gardens (USA)

Gardens North County District Park

PGA National Resort

Philadelphia (USA)

Philadelphia Union

Hotel Du Pont

Portland (USA)

University of Portland

The Nines Hotel

Port St. Lucie (USA)

RPS Soccer Academy

Sandpiper Bay Resort

Querétaro (MEX)

La Loma Centro Deportivo Queretaro

Hacienda Jurica by Brisas

Renton (USA)

Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse

Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport

San Antonio (USA)

San Antonio Stadium

Kimpton Santo Hotel

Santa Barbara (USA)

UC Santa Barbara – Harder Stadium

To be confirmed

Santa Barbara (USA)

Westmont College

To be confirmed

State College (USA)

Penn State University – Jeffrey Field

The Penn Stater Hotel

Spokane (USA)

Gonzaga University

Northern Quest Resort & Casino

St. Louis (USA)

St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre

The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis

St. Louis (USA)

Saint Louis University

Magnolia Hotel St. Louis

Tampa (USA)

Waters Sportsplex

Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay

Torreón (MEX)

Club Santos Facilities

Hotel Azul Talavera Country Club

Tucson (USA)

Kino Sports Complex

Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa

*Bold indicates new Team Base Camp options

