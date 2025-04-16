14 new Team Base Camp options added as road to 2026 continues

The latest list of Team Base Camp options for FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been published
14 new options added for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as possible “homes away from home”
Further options to come online throughout 2025 ahead of the tournament’s Final Draw
FIFA has released the third wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. A Team Base Camp is a training site and accommodation pairing that will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.
Following the release of the first and second editions in June and November 2024 respectively, the latest update sees 14 new Team Base Camp options come online, including three in FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities and 11 in cities outside of – yet still geographically connected to – the locations where matches at the historic tournament will be played. In FIFA World Cup™ Host Cities, options have been added in Guadalajara (Mexico) as well as Dallas – Mansfield and New York New Jersey (United States), while the vast footprint of the inclusive event has been expanded with the addition of options in Querétaro and Torreón in Mexico, plus Boca Raton, Greenbrier County, Myrtle Beach, Oklahoma City (2), Portland, Santa Barbara (2) and State College in the United States.
Team Base Camp options for FIFA World Cup 2026™
01/62
Alexandria | Episcopal High School
02/62
Atlanta | Atlanta United Training Centre
The latest update to the Team Base Camp brochure brings the total number of options for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as the build-up to the first-ever 48 nation FIFA World Cup continues to 62. Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations. FIFA will make further additions and updates to the brochure throughout 2025.
City
Training site
Paired hotel
Alexandria (USA)
Episcopal High School
Hotel AKA, Alexandria
Atlanta (USA)
Atlanta United Training Centre
JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
Atlanta (USA)
Kennesaw State University
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
Birmingham (USA)
Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility
Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel
Boca Raton (USA)
Florida Atlantic University
Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center
Boise (USA)
Boise State University
Courtyard Boise West/Meridian
Chapel Hill (USA)
UNC Chapel Hill
Sheraton Chapel Hill
Chattanooga (USA)
Baylor School
The Read House
Cincinnati (USA)
FC Cincinnati
Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel
Colorado Springs (USA)
US Air Force Academy
Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy
Columbia (USA)
University of South Carolina
Graduate by Hilton Columbia, S.C.
Columbus (USA)
Columbus Crew Performance Centre
Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph
Dallas (USA)
DBU
Westin Dallas Downtown
Dallas (USA)
FC Dallas Stadium
The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa
Dallas (USA)
University of Dallas
Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Dallas – Denton (USA)
University of North Texas
Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center
Dallas – Fort Worth (USA)
TCU
Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel
Dallas – Mansfield (USA)
Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium
Hilton Garden Inn Dallas-Arlington South
Greater Lansing (USA)
Michigan State University
Crowne Plaza Lansing
Greenbrier County (USA)
The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre
Greenbrier Resort
Greensboro (USA)
UNC Greensboro
Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel
Guadalajara (MEX)
Academia Atlas FC
Grand Fiesta Americana Country Club
Guadalajara (MEX)
Chivas Verde Valle
Westin Guadalajara
Herriman (USA)
RSL Training Centre
RSL Training Academy Residence
High Point (USA)
Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre
Kimpton Cardinal
Houston (USA)
Houston Sports Park
Omni Houston Hotel
Indianapolis – Westfield (USA)
Grand Park Sports Campus
Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel
Irvine (USA)
Great Park Sports Complex
Marriott Irvine Spectrum
Kansas City (USA)
KC Current Training Facility
Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Kansas City (USA)
Sporting KC Training Centre
Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center
Kansas City (USA)
University of Kansas
The Oread Lawrence
Louisville (USA)
Louisville City
Omni Louisville Hotel
Macon (USA)
Mercer University
Macon Marriott City Center
Mesa (USA)
Arizona Athletic Grounds
Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West
Metro Detroit (USA)
Oakland University
Detroit Marriott Troy
Mexico City (MEX)
Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
On-site accommodation (CAR)
Mexico City (MEX)
La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca
DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca
Monterrey (MEX)
Rayados Training Centre
The Westin Monterrey Valle
Myrtle Beach (USA)
Coastal Carolina University
The Ellie Beach Resort
New York New Jersey (USA)
Rutgers University
Delta Hotels Somerset
New York New Jersey – Atlantic City (USA)
Stockton University
Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel
Oklahoma City (USA)
OKC Professional Soccer Training Facility
Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel
Oklahoma City (USA)
University of Oklahoma
Renaissance Oklahoma City Downtown Bricktown Hotel
Orlando (USA)
Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park
Lake Nona Wave Hotel
Pachuca (MEX)
CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo
Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio
Pachuca (MEX)
CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol
Camino Real Pachuca
Palm Beach Gardens (USA)
Gardens North County District Park
PGA National Resort
Philadelphia (USA)
Philadelphia Union
Hotel Du Pont
Portland (USA)
University of Portland
The Nines Hotel
Port St. Lucie (USA)
RPS Soccer Academy
Sandpiper Bay Resort
Querétaro (MEX)
La Loma Centro Deportivo Queretaro
Hacienda Jurica by Brisas
Renton (USA)
Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse
Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport
San Antonio (USA)
San Antonio Stadium
Kimpton Santo Hotel
Santa Barbara (USA)
UC Santa Barbara – Harder Stadium
To be confirmed
Santa Barbara (USA)
Westmont College
To be confirmed
State College (USA)
Penn State University – Jeffrey Field
The Penn Stater Hotel
Spokane (USA)
Gonzaga University
Northern Quest Resort & Casino
St. Louis (USA)
St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre
The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis
St. Louis (USA)
Saint Louis University
Magnolia Hotel St. Louis
Tampa (USA)
Waters Sportsplex
Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay
Torreón (MEX)
Club Santos Facilities
Hotel Azul Talavera Country Club
Tucson (USA)
Kino Sports Complex
Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa
*Bold indicates new Team Base Camp options