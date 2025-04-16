14 new Team Base Camp options added as road to 2026 continues

The latest list of Team Base Camp options for FIFA World Cup 2026™ has been published

14 new options added for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as possible “homes away from home”

Further options to come online throughout 2025 ahead of the tournament’s Final Draw

FIFA has released the third wave of potential Team Base Camps in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering participating teams a variety of “homes away from home” for the tournament. A Team Base Camp is a training site and accommodation pairing that will serve as the primary base for teams during the group stage, where they will train, rest and prepare for their matches.

Following the release of the first and second editions in June and November 2024 respectively, the latest update sees 14 new Team Base Camp options come online, including three in FIFA World Cup 2026 Host Cities and 11 in cities outside of – yet still geographically connected to – the locations where matches at the historic tournament will be played. In FIFA World Cup™ Host Cities, options have been added in Guadalajara (Mexico) as well as Dallas – Mansfield and New York New Jersey (United States), while the vast footprint of the inclusive event has been expanded with the addition of options in Querétaro and Torreón in Mexico, plus Boca Raton, Greenbrier County, Myrtle Beach, Oklahoma City (2), Portland, Santa Barbara (2) and State College in the United States.

The latest update to the Team Base Camp brochure brings the total number of options for qualified and aspiring national teams to consider as the build-up to the first-ever 48 nation FIFA World Cup continues to 62. Teams will submit their final selections following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26™. The draw, anticipated to be staged in December 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations. FIFA will make further additions and updates to the brochure throughout 2025.

City Training site Paired hotel Alexandria (USA) Episcopal High School Hotel AKA, Alexandria Atlanta (USA) Atlanta United Training Centre JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Atlanta (USA) Kennesaw State University InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Birmingham (USA) Birmingham Legion FC Training Facility Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel Boca Raton (USA) Florida Atlantic University Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center Boise (USA) Boise State University Courtyard Boise West/Meridian Chapel Hill (USA) UNC Chapel Hill Sheraton Chapel Hill Chattanooga (USA) Baylor School The Read House Cincinnati (USA) FC Cincinnati Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown Hotel Colorado Springs (USA) US Air Force Academy Hotel Polaris at the U.S. Air Force Academy Columbia (USA) University of South Carolina Graduate by Hilton Columbia, S.C. Columbus (USA) Columbus Crew Performance Centre Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph Dallas (USA) DBU Westin Dallas Downtown Dallas (USA) FC Dallas Stadium The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort and Spa Dallas (USA) University of Dallas Omni Las Colinas Hotel Dallas – Denton (USA) University of North Texas Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center Dallas – Fort Worth (USA) TCU Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel Dallas – Mansfield (USA) Mansfield Multipurpose Stadium Hilton Garden Inn Dallas-Arlington South Greater Lansing (USA) Michigan State University Crowne Plaza Lansing Greenbrier County (USA) The Greenbrier Sports Performance Centre Greenbrier Resort Greensboro (USA) UNC Greensboro Grandover Resort & Spa, A Wyndham Grand Hotel Guadalajara (MEX) Academia Atlas FC Grand Fiesta Americana Country Club Guadalajara (MEX) Chivas Verde Valle Westin Guadalajara Herriman (USA) RSL Training Centre RSL Training Academy Residence High Point (USA) Carolina Core Elite Performance Centre Kimpton Cardinal Houston (USA) Houston Sports Park Omni Houston Hotel Indianapolis – Westfield (USA) Grand Park Sports Campus Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel Irvine (USA) Great Park Sports Complex Marriott Irvine Spectrum Kansas City (USA) KC Current Training Facility Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Kansas City (USA) Sporting KC Training Centre Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center Kansas City (USA) University of Kansas The Oread Lawrence Louisville (USA) Louisville City Omni Louisville Hotel Macon (USA) Mercer University Macon Marriott City Center Mesa (USA) Arizona Athletic Grounds Courtyard Mesa at Wrigleyville West Metro Detroit (USA) Oakland University Detroit Marriott Troy Mexico City (MEX) Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) On-site accommodation (CAR) Mexico City (MEX) La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca Monterrey (MEX) Rayados Training Centre The Westin Monterrey Valle Myrtle Beach (USA) Coastal Carolina University The Ellie Beach Resort New York New Jersey (USA) Rutgers University Delta Hotels Somerset New York New Jersey – Atlantic City (USA) Stockton University Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel Oklahoma City (USA) OKC Professional Soccer Training Facility Sheraton Oklahoma City Downtown Hotel Oklahoma City (USA) University of Oklahoma Renaissance Oklahoma City Downtown Bricktown Hotel Orlando (USA) Orlando City SC Training Grounds at Osceola Heritage Park Lake Nona Wave Hotel Pachuca (MEX) CF Pachuca - Estadio Hidalgo Fiesta Inn Pachuca Gran Patio Pachuca (MEX) CF Pachuca - Universidad Del Futbol Camino Real Pachuca Palm Beach Gardens (USA) Gardens North County District Park PGA National Resort Philadelphia (USA) Philadelphia Union Hotel Du Pont Portland (USA) University of Portland The Nines Hotel Port St. Lucie (USA) RPS Soccer Academy Sandpiper Bay Resort Querétaro (MEX) La Loma Centro Deportivo Queretaro Hacienda Jurica by Brisas Renton (USA) Seattle Sounders FC Performance Centre and Clubhouse Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport San Antonio (USA) San Antonio Stadium Kimpton Santo Hotel Santa Barbara (USA) UC Santa Barbara – Harder Stadium To be confirmed Santa Barbara (USA) Westmont College To be confirmed State College (USA) Penn State University – Jeffrey Field The Penn Stater Hotel Spokane (USA) Gonzaga University Northern Quest Resort & Casino St. Louis (USA) St. Louis CITY High Performance Centre The Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza St. Louis St. Louis (USA) Saint Louis University Magnolia Hotel St. Louis Tampa (USA) Waters Sportsplex Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay Torreón (MEX) Club Santos Facilities Hotel Azul Talavera Country Club Tucson (USA) Kino Sports Complex Westward Look Wyndham Grand Resort and Spa