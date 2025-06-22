Wydad AC fan the millionth at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™: “Really excited to see my team play”

Cumulative attendance surpasses one million at the Juventus FC vs Wydad AC match

Fans have created an incredible atmosphere inside and outside FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ stadiums

Rachida Elomari says tournament gave her a long-awaited chance to see her favourite team

Fans have been central to the success of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, creating an incredible atmosphere both in the stands and across the host cities, and more than one million have now passed through the turnstiles – with the milestone being reached during the match between Juventus FC and Wydad AC at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The honour of becoming the tournament’s one millionth spectator fell to Rachida Elomari, a young Wydad AC fan who lives in the US state of Virginia and had never seen a live match in a stadium before the game against the Italian giants. She said the inaugural 32-team tournament had given her the chance to see her team in action for the first time and had been waiting for this moment ever since the Moroccan side qualified for the tournament.

“I’m here in Philadelphia because my parents told me two years ago that Wydad was going to play in the US, and I was really excited because I wanted to see my team play, and that [it] was going to be my first time ever going to a stadium. And, I would like to support my team with all my might!” she said.

“(The FIFA Club World Cup) gives another opportunity to families living across the US that support Wydad to get to see their team play without paying thousands of dollars to go to another country to see them,” she added. “I’ve got to see (FIFA) World Cups on TV and other channels, but seeing the (FIFA Club) World Cup here in real life is just a great opportunity with the greatest teams in the world, in my personal opinion.”

Rachida added that she enjoyed playing football herself “because it’s one of the [most] popular sports in my country. And it’s really fun, keeps us healthy, and away from trouble”.

The new competition, being played in 12 outstanding venues across the United States, is giving clubs from around the world an unprecedented opportunity to face opposition from other regions and has clearly captured the imagination of fans around the world. The biggest attendance so far was 80,619, for Paris Saint-Germain v. Atlético de Madrid at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on 15 June. This was followed by:

70,248 – Real Madrid C. F. v. CF Pachuca, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

63,587 – FC Bayern München v. CA Boca Juniors, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

62,415 – Real Madrid C. F. v. Al Hilal, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

60,927 – Al Ahly FC v. Inter Miami CF, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Following match 30 of the competition, a cumulative 1,094,686 fans have attended the tournament – an average of 36,490 per match.