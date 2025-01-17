Independent Ethics Committee media releases

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - DECEMBER 10: Previews ahead of the Virtual FIFA Extraordinary Congress 2024 at the Home of FIFA on December 10, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 13: The Financial governance workshop Caribbean Bahamas on December 13, 2023 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Al Rahming/FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Independent Ethics Committee provisionally suspends Football Association of Maldives President Bassam Adeel Jaleel
20 Jun 2024
This picture taken on May 30, 2015 shows a sign at the World football governing body FIFA's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation
23 May 2024
This picture taken on May 30, 2015 shows a sign at the World football governing body FIFA's headquarters in Zurich. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee suspends former youth coach for 20 years for sexual abuse
20 Oct 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 20: Logo and turf with lines during 71st FIFA Virtual Congress & Council meeting at the Home of FIFA on May 20, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Abu Nayeem Shohag
14 Apr 2023
FIFA emblem at the Home of FIFA
Ethics Committee
Decisions passed by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee
4 Apr 2023
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 16: A general view of the new FIFA Regional offices in Kigali as part of the 73rd FIFA Congress at Kigali Pelé Stadium on March 16, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Brendan Moran - FIFA/FIFA via Sportsfile)
Ethics Committee
FIFA Ethics Committee provisionally suspends coach in Congo DR
22 Mar 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: Signature prior to the FIFA Executive Committee meeting at the FIFA Headquarter on May 25, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
Proceedings against FIFA President closed
9 Mar 2023
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - AUGUST 25: A detailed view of a FIFA branded pen during the FIFA Talent Development Scheme Knowledge Exchange Workshop aside the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2022 at Hilton Garden Inn on August 25, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions former members of the normalisation committee of the Venezuelan Football Association
13 Oct 2022
SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA - AUGUST 25: FIFA´s flag waves in the stadium before a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Costa Rica 2022 Semi Final match between Spain and Netherlands at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on August 25, 2022 in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Obert Zhoya
1 Sept 2022
Independent Ethics Committee meets in Paris
Ethics Committee
Independent Ethics Committee meets in Paris
10 Mar 2022
Home of FIFA - View of the entrance at night
Football Governance
FIFA publishes Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2020/2021
21 Sept 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: FIFA Institutional Imagery at the Home of FIFA on May 25, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Football Governance
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Issa Hayatou
4 Aug 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 25: A FIFA logo seen near the headquarter Home of FIFA ahead of tomorrow's Extraordinary FIFA Congress to elect a new FIFA President at Hallenstadion on February 25, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Legal
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Rosnick Grant
24 Jul 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - MAY 25: FIFA Institutional Imagery at the Home of FIFA on May 25, 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham - FIFA)
Organisation
Constant Omari Selemani sanctioned by independent Ethics Committee
24 Jun 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - FEBRUARY 24: General view of the FIFA Headquater on February 24, 2016 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ms Nella Joseph
3 May 2021
Zuerich, 1.7.2010. Sport, Fussball, FIFA..Home of FIFA, Hauptsitz der FIFA.© foto-net / Kurt Schorrer
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ms Yvette Félix
21 Apr 2021
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 02: An illuminated FIFA logo sits on a sign at the FIFA headquarters on June 2, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. Joseph S. Blatter resigned as president of FIFA. The 79-year-old Swiss official, FIFA president for 17 years said a special congress would be called to elect a successor. (Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images)
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Joseph S. Blatter and Mr Jérôme Valcke
24 Mar 2021
Zurich, Switzerland - October 20, 2010: FIFA Headquarter, World Soccer Association, Headquarters, Zentrale, Logo, Office, Bureau, FIFA Zurich Headquarter
Organisation
Decision of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee in the cases of Franz Beckenbauer, Theo Zwanziger and Horst R. Schmidt
25 Feb 2021
Fussball International 19.08.2020 FIFA, Innenansicht im Home of FIFA in Zuerich, Licht und Schatten, Plakat Living Football *** Fussball International 19 08 2020 FIFA, Interior view at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, light and shadow, Poster Living Football
Organisation
Bureau of the FIFA Council passes decisions concerning Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistan
24 Dec 2020
Die FIFA-Zentrale am 21.03.2015 in Zürich Die FIFA ( Internationale de Football Association ) ist der Weltfußballverband mit Sitz in Zürich. Die FIFA organisiert Fußballwettbewerbe, darunter die Männer- und die Frauen-Fußball WM. Der Präsident ist Sepp Blatter.....The FIFA Headquarters at 21 03 2015 in Zurich The FIFA International de Football Association is the World football association with Seat in Zurich The FIFA organized Football competitions below The Men and The Women Football World Cup the President is Sepp Blatter
Organisation
FIFA files criminal complaint in connection with Museum project that landed football with a bill of CHF 500 million
22 Dec 2020
