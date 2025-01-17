Independent Ethics Committee media releases
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
Ethics Committee
Independent Ethics Committee provisionally suspends Football Association of Maldives President Bassam Adeel Jaleel
20 Jun 2024
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation
23 May 2024
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee suspends former youth coach for 20 years for sexual abuse
20 Oct 2023
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Abu Nayeem Shohag
14 Apr 2023
Ethics Committee
Decisions passed by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee
4 Apr 2023
Ethics Committee
FIFA Ethics Committee provisionally suspends coach in Congo DR
22 Mar 2023
President
Proceedings against FIFA President closed
9 Mar 2023
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions former members of the normalisation committee of the Venezuelan Football Association
13 Oct 2022
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Obert Zhoya
1 Sept 2022
Ethics Committee
Independent Ethics Committee meets in Paris
10 Mar 2022
Football Governance
FIFA publishes Disciplinary and Ethics Report 2020/2021
21 Sept 2021
Football Governance
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Issa Hayatou
4 Aug 2021
Legal
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Rosnick Grant
24 Jul 2021
Organisation
Constant Omari Selemani sanctioned by independent Ethics Committee
24 Jun 2021
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ms Nella Joseph
3 May 2021
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ms Yvette Félix
21 Apr 2021
Organisation
Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Mr Joseph S. Blatter and Mr Jérôme Valcke
24 Mar 2021
Organisation
Decision of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee in the cases of Franz Beckenbauer, Theo Zwanziger and Horst R. Schmidt
25 Feb 2021
Organisation
Bureau of the FIFA Council passes decisions concerning Côte d’Ivoire and Pakistan
24 Dec 2020
Organisation
FIFA files criminal complaint in connection with Museum project that landed football with a bill of CHF 500 million
22 Dec 2020
