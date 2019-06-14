Worldwide suspensions of intermediaries Carmine and Vincenzo Raiola lifted

On 8 May 2019, the Committee of Sports Agents of the Italian Football Association (FIGC) suspended the intermediary Carmine Raiola for a period of three months and the intermediary Vincenzo Raiola for a period of two months.

On 10 May 2019, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee decided to extend the suspensions imposed by the Committee of Sports Agents of the FIGC worldwide. However, the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee clarified that this decision would be contingent upon the outcome of any appeal lodged against the initial decision passed by the Committee of Sports Agents of the FIGC.

On 13 June 2019, the Federal Appeal Court of the FIGC upheld the appeal lodged by the intermediaries Carmine Raiola and Vincenzo Raiola against the initial decision and annulled the suspensions imposed on them.