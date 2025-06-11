Twenty-six FIFA World Cup™ winners headline FIFA Club World Cup™ squad announcement

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ squad lists contain more FIFA World Cup™ winners than squads who competed in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments

The last four world champion nations are represented among the 32 participating clubs, including 13 of Argentina’s 2022-winning squad

Players representing 81 countries will feature in the most inclusive global club tournament ever, which kicks off on Saturday, 14 June

The 32 participating clubs have submitted their squad lists for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and are headlined by some of the greatest players to have competed on the global stage over the last two decades, including 26 FIFA World Cup™ winners.

The new FIFA Club World Cup will see the world’s top 32 club teams compete to be crowned the first true global club world champions across 63 games in 12 venues and 11 Host Cities in the United States (US) – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C..

No fewer than 13 of the Argentina squad that lifted international football’s biggest prize in Qatar in 2022 will feature, led by Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi, who is likely to feature in the opening game against Al Ahly FC on Saturday 14 June. There are nine of France’s victorious 2018 vintage, including Real Madrid C. F. star Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus’ then-captain Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles Football Club. Another three, Ousmane Dembélé, Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe, come to the US as European club champions having claimed that title late last month with Paris Saint-Germain.

“The list of participants at the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is a true reflection of a tournament that will be the most competitive and inclusive of global football, bringing together the best talents from every continent to decide the true FIFA world club champion,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We have 26 players who will be seeking to be among the first group of stars to raise two World Cups: the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. That is history in the making. Also, with 81 countries represented, the FIFA Club World Cup is helping to make football truly global. The tournament will be the dream of every fan, a month-long football feast.”

Spanish side Atlético de Madrid boast the most FIFA World Cup winners with six while Argentinian giants CA River Plate are next-best with four. The past four world champion nations will each be represented as FC Bayern München’s Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer were in the Germany squad that won in Brazil in 2014, while Inter Miami’s Sergio Busquets and CF Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos were part of the Spain side that triumphed in South Africa in 2010 alongside Real Madrid CF’s new coach Xabi Alonso.

Impressively, nine of the 11 Host Cities will host at least one group-stage game potentially featuring a FIFA World Cup winner, giving the entire fanbase across the US the opportunity to watch the world’s greatest players in person.

Highlighting the global nature of the tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup will see players from all six confederations and 81 countries participating in the tournament, including 22 nations that have never before played in a FIFA World Cup.

Participating clubs were able to name an initial squad of between 26 and 35 players for the new competition with most having reinforced their squad during the extraordinary transfer window that was open from 1 to 10 June. In a flurry of activity, 58 new players were registered for a total value of USD 480.4 million, emphasising the ambitions of clubs as they head into the new global showpiece.

In line with the applicable regulations, there is the potential for participating clubs to replace and add players during a restricted in-competition period from 27 June to 3 July 2025 within a set limit and according to specific limitations. The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation. This will ensure the best players will be playing, while allowing clubs to add new recruits even during the tournament.

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, making every match of the tournament available for free to fans anywhere in the world.

Watch every game for free on DAZN.com

Match tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA World Cup winners named in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 squads

Name National team Year Club Marcos Acuña Argentina 2022 CA River Plate Julián Alvarez Argentina 2022 Atlético de Madrid Franco Armani Argentina 2022 CA River Plate Sergio Busquets Spain 2010 Inter Miami CF Ángel Correa Argentina 2022 Atlético de Madrid Ousmane Dembélé France 2018 Paris Saint-Germain Rodrigo De Paul Argentina 2022 Atlético de Madrid Ángel Di María Argentina 2022 SL Benfica Enzo Fernández Argentina 2022 Chelsea FC Olivier Giroud France 2018 Los Angeles Football Club Antoine Griezmann France 2018 Atlético de Madrid Lucas Hernandez France 2018 Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe France 2018 Paris Saint-Germain Thomas Lemar France 2018 Atlético de Madrid Hugo Lloris France 2018 Los Angeles Football Club Lautaro Martínez Argentina 2022 FC Internazionale Milano Kylian Mbappé France 2018 Real Madrid C. F. Lionel Messi Argentina 2022 Inter Miami CF Nahuel Molina Argentina 2022 Atlético de Madrid Gonzalo Montiel Argentina 2022 CA River Plate Thomas Müller Germany 2014 FC Bayern München Manuel Neuer Germany 2014 FC Bayern München Nicolas Otamendi Argentina 2022 SL Benfica Benjamin Pavard France 2018 FC Internazionale Milano Germán Pezzella Argentina 2022 CA River Plate Sergio Ramos Spain 2010 CF Monterrey

Nationality of players at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™