Wednesday 11 June 2025, 17:00
Twenty-six FIFA World Cup™ winners headline FIFA Club World Cup™ squad announcement

  • FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ squad lists contain more FIFA World Cup™ winners than squads who competed in the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments

  • The last four world champion nations are represented among the 32 participating clubs, including 13 of Argentina’s 2022-winning squad

  • Players representing 81 countries will feature in the most inclusive global club tournament ever, which kicks off on Saturday, 14 June

The 32 participating clubs have submitted their squad lists for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and are headlined by some of the greatest players to have competed on the global stage over the last two decades, including 26 FIFA World Cup™ winners.

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 22: Javi Freestyle (not in the picture) holds a ball during the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour at the Real Madrid Store in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on April 22, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ squad lists

The new FIFA Club World Cup will see the world’s top 32 club teams compete to be crowned the first true global club world champions across 63 games in 12 venues and 11 Host Cities in the United States (US) – Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C..

No fewer than 13 of the Argentina squad that lifted international football’s biggest prize in Qatar in 2022 will feature, led by Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi, who is likely to feature in the opening game against Al Ahly FC on Saturday 14 June. There are nine of France’s victorious 2018 vintage, including Real Madrid C. F. star Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus’ then-captain Hugo Lloris of Los Angeles Football Club. Another three, Ousmane Dembélé, Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe, come to the US as European club champions having claimed that title late last month with Paris Saint-Germain.

“The list of participants at the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is a true reflection of a tournament that will be the most competitive and inclusive of global football, bringing together the best talents from every continent to decide the true FIFA world club champion,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “We have 26 players who will be seeking to be among the first group of stars to raise two World Cups: the FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. That is history in the making. Also, with 81 countries represented, the FIFA Club World Cup is helping to make football truly global. The tournament will be the dream of every fan, a month-long football feast.”

Spanish side Atlético de Madrid boast the most FIFA World Cup winners with six while Argentinian giants CA River Plate are next-best with four. The past four world champion nations will each be represented as FC Bayern München’s Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer were in the Germany squad that won in Brazil in 2014, while Inter Miami’s Sergio Busquets and CF Monterrey’s Sergio Ramos were part of the Spain side that triumphed in South Africa in 2010 alongside Real Madrid CF’s new coach Xabi Alonso.

Impressively, nine of the 11 Host Cities will host at least one group-stage game potentially featuring a FIFA World Cup winner, giving the entire fanbase across the US the opportunity to watch the world’s greatest players in person.

Highlighting the global nature of the tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup will see players from all six confederations and 81 countries participating in the tournament, including 22 nations that have never before played in a FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Trophy in the Inter Miami CF locker room

Participating clubs were able to name an initial squad of between 26 and 35 players for the new competition with most having reinforced their squad during the extraordinary transfer window that was open from 1 to 10 June. In a flurry of activity, 58 new players were registered for a total value of USD 480.4 million, emphasising the ambitions of clubs as they head into the new global showpiece.

In line with the applicable regulations, there is the potential for participating clubs to replace and add players during a restricted in-competition period from 27 June to 3 July 2025 within a set limit and according to specific limitations. The objective is to encourage clubs and players whose contracts are expiring to find an appropriate solution to facilitate the players’ participation. This will ensure the best players will be playing, while allowing clubs to add new recruits even during the tournament.

DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, is the exclusive global broadcaster of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, making every match of the tournament available for free to fans anywhere in the world.

Watch every game for free on DAZN.com

Match tickets are available at FIFA.com/tickets.

FIFA World Cup winners named in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 squads

Name

National team

Year

Club

Marcos Acuña

Argentina

2022

CA River Plate

Julián Alvarez

Argentina

2022

Atlético de Madrid

Franco Armani

Argentina

2022

CA River Plate

Sergio Busquets

Spain

2010

Inter Miami CF

Ángel Correa

Argentina

2022

Atlético de Madrid

Ousmane Dembélé

France

2018

Paris Saint-Germain

Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina

2022

Atlético de Madrid

Ángel Di María

Argentina

2022

SL Benfica

Enzo Fernández

Argentina

2022

Chelsea FC

Olivier Giroud

France

2018

Los Angeles Football Club

Antoine Griezmann

France

2018

Atlético de Madrid

Lucas Hernandez

France

2018

Paris Saint-Germain

Presnel Kimpembe

France

2018

Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Lemar

France

2018

Atlético de Madrid

Hugo Lloris

France

2018

Los Angeles Football Club

Lautaro Martínez

Argentina

2022

FC Internazionale Milano

Kylian Mbappé

France

2018

Real Madrid C. F.

Lionel Messi

Argentina

2022

Inter Miami CF

Nahuel Molina

Argentina

2022

Atlético de Madrid

Gonzalo Montiel

Argentina

2022

CA River Plate

Thomas Müller

Germany

2014

FC Bayern München

Manuel Neuer

Germany

2014

FC Bayern München

Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina

2022

SL Benfica

Benjamin Pavard

France

2018

FC Internazionale Milano

Germán Pezzella

Argentina

2022

CA River Plate

Sergio Ramos

Spain

2010

CF Monterrey

Nationality of players at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Country

Number of players

Brazil

141

Argentina

103

Spain

54

Portugal

49

Mexico

41

USA

40

France

37

Germany

36

Italy

36

Morocco

31

South Africa

31

Japan

29

Korea Republic

27

England

25

Saudi Arabia

25

Tunisia

25

Uruguay

24

Egypt

23

New Zealand

23

Colombia

14

Austria

13

Sweden

9

Belgium

8

Mali

8

Netherlands

8

Norway

8

United Arab Emirates

8

Chile

6

Paraguay

6

Türkiye

6

Venezuela

6

Croatia

5

Ecuador

5

Nigeria

5

Serbia

5

Switzerland

5

Algeria

4

Denmark

4

Poland

4

Canada

3

Ghana

3

Greece

3

Senegal

3

Slovenia

3

Ukraine

3

Albania

2

Angola

2

Cameroon

2

Côte d'Ivoire

2

El Salvador

2

Israel

2

Luxembourg

2

Armenia

1

Bosnia and Herzegovina

1

Burkina Faso

1

China PR

1

Congo

1

Dominican Republic

1

Gabon

1

Georgia

1

Guatemala

1

Guinea

1

Guyana

1

Haiti

1

Honduras

1

IR Iran

1

Jamaica

1

Montenegro

1

Mozambique

1

Namibia

1

Palestine

1

Peru

1

Republic of Ireland

1

Russia

1

Slovakia

1

Syria

1

Tanzania

1

Togo

1

Uganda

1

Uzbekistan

1

Zimbabwe

1

