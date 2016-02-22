World's best in action

Live streams, match highlights, exclusives and more!
FIFA.com
Media Release

Fédération Internationale de Football Association

FIFA Strasse 20, P.O Box 8044 Zurich, Switzerland, +41 (0) 43 222 7777

Monday 22 February 2016, 10:51
Organisation

Worawi Makudi banned for three months by FIFA Disciplinary Committee

Worawi Makudi, former President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee, has been sanctioned by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee for failing to comply with a decision passed by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.

In October 2015, the Ethics Committee banned Mr Makudi from all football activities for 90 days. The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Makudi was still involved in FAT affairs during this period – constituting a breach of article 64 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code – and has therefore decided to ban him from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of three months. A fine of CHF 3,000 and a warning were also imposed.

The sanction is effective from 22 February 2016, the date on which this decision was notified.

Related Documents

PDF
FIFA Code of Ethics (2012 edition)
Related Topics
Organisation
Cookie Settings