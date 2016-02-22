Worawi Makudi banned for three months by FIFA Disciplinary Committee

Worawi Makudi, former President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and a former member of the FIFA Executive Committee, has been sanctioned by FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee for failing to comply with a decision passed by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.

In October 2015, the Ethics Committee banned Mr Makudi from all football activities for 90 days. The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Makudi was still involved in FAT affairs during this period – constituting a breach of article 64 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code – and has therefore decided to ban him from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of three months. A fine of CHF 3,000 and a warning were also imposed.