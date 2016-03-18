Wanda Group becomes new FIFA Partner

The Wanda Group is the first Chinese company to sign up as a FIFA Partner. This grants them the highest level of sponsorship rights, which includes the next four FIFA World Cup™ editions. The agreement was announced today at the Home of FIFA in Zurich in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Wanda Group’s Chairman Wang Jianlin.

“We are pleased to welcome the Wanda Group to FIFA. A company that has a long affiliation with football, has been an active supporter of the game for many years and shares our enthusiasm to develop and strengthen football,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

As part of their agreement, Wanda Group will have rights to all FIFA competitions and corporate activities up to and including the 2030 FIFA World Cup™.

“As FIFA President, I am committed to providing stronger support for football development to our member associations, and I believe that the relationship with Wanda will support us to continue the on-going development and growth of the game in China and all over the world,” continued Infantino.

Increasing awareness and participation in sports has become a key focus for the Wanda Group over recent years.

“We are highly motivated to promote football across the country and to inspire a new generation of youngsters. The Chinese Government is committed to this development and as a company we strongly support these efforts. In order to professionally grow the existing grassroots movement into a sustainable and well managed sport, we are delighted to tap into the vast experience of the most competent advisor – FIFA. We believe in football as one of the most attractive sports globally and have the highest trust in FIFA and its newly established organisational structure under the lead of President Gianni Infantino,” said Wang Jianlin, Chairman of the Wanda Group.

Through their partnership, the Wanda Group will engage in numerous initiatives, with a strong focus towards grassroots football development in China PR and the Asian region.