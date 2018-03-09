Trabzonspor sanctioned with registration ban for non-payment of transfer fee

The Turkish Süper Lig club, Trabzonspor, have been sanctioned by the Bureau of the Players’ Status Committee and, on the basis of art. 12bis par. 4d) of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, have been banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, for one entire registration period.

Following a review of the case, the club were notified of the decision on 29 January 2018, which was subject to payment of an outstanding transfer fee due to AS Trenčín of Slovakia within 30 days of being notified about the decision.