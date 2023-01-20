Tickets now on sale for FIFA Club World Cup™ in Morocco

Fans have an unmissable opportunity to witness the pinnacle of global club football with today’s release of tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup™ in Morocco. The tournament will take place in the cities of Rabat and Tangier from 1 to 11 February and will culminate with one team lifting the top prize in the club game to confirm their status as the best of the best. Ticket prices are split into three categories and start at just MAD 50 (USD 5) for the tournament’s first three matches, including Wydad v. Al Hilal on 4 February. Prices start at MAD 100 (USD 10) for the semi-finals, when Real Madrid and Flamengo enter the competition, and MAD 200 (USD 20) for the final in Rabat. Tickets are now on sale, and will also be available to buy online at FIFA.com/tickets on a first-come, first-served basis for the duration of the tournament, subject to availability. Accessibility tickets are available upon request. Please visit the webshop to find out more. For all information on the tournament, visit FIFA+.