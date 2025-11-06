The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025: shortlist voting phase now open

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025 to honour beautiful game’s star performers
Women’s and men’s awards for best player, coach and goalkeeper up for grabs
Shortlist voting via dedicated application to commence today and conclude at 23:59 CET on 28 November 2025
Visit FIFA.com/The-Best-FIFA-Football-Awards-2025 for all the information
Following another memorable year of on-field action around the world, FIFA is inviting the global football community to help decide which of the beautiful game’s leading lights should be nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025. The highlight of the year was the success of the new FIFA Club World Cup™ in June and July, when 32 of the leading clubs on the planet came together in the United States for the first time in football history, with 2.5 million attending in person and billions more watching on around the world. Players and coaches have taken the world’s number-one sport to new heights, enchanting billions of fans worldwide at these show-stopping competitions. The tenth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will honour only the finest individuals and groups of individuals in the game.
A panel of experts on women’s football, representing various FIFA and external football stakeholders, have compiled a shortlist of 17 female players for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, five women’s football coaches for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and seven female goalkeepers for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. A panel of men’s football specialists have drawn up equivalent male shortlists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper. In addition to the awarding of the above-mentioned prizes, The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11 will be named, and the FIFA Fan Award will be bestowed on an individual or group of individuals that have gone above and beyond to show their love and passion for the game. Find out everything you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 – including how to vote – on FIFA.com.
The coaches and captains of all 211 FIFA Member Associations’ women’s national teams will now be invited to select three outstanding candidates for each of the three women’s awards. In addition, the coaches and captains of all 211 FIFA Member Associations’ men’s national teams will be given the opportunity to choose their top three candidates for the trio of men’s awards. Media representatives (various journalists who cover the women’s and men’s games) and fans registered on FIFA.com can also vote on each of the awards. The four groups of voters have the same electoral weight, irrespective of the actual number of voters in each group (i.e. the votes of the coaches, captains, specialist journalists and fans will each make up 25% of the poll, regardless of the number of voters in each group). As was the case in previous editions, a dedicated voting application is being used for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025. Shortlist voting commenced on 6 November 2025 and will conclude at 23:59 CET on 28 November 2025. Nominees in full The Best FIFA Women’s Player nominees - Sandy Baltimore, France and Chelsea - Nathalie Björn, Sweden and Chelsea - Aitana Bonmatí, Spain and Barcelona - Lucy Bronze, England and Chelsea - Mariona Caldentey, Spain and Arsenal - Temwa Chawinga, Malawi and Kansas City Current - Kadidiatou Diani, France and Olympique Lyonnais - Melchie Dumornay, Haiti and Olympique Lyonnais - Patri Guijarro, Spain and Barcelona - Lindsey Heaps, USA and Olympique Lyonnais - Lauren James, England and Chelsea - Chloe Kelly, England and Manchester City/Arsenal - Ewa Pajor, Poland and Barcelona - Clàudia Pina, Spain and Barcelona - Alexia Putellas, Spain and Barcelona - Alessia Russo, England and Arsenal - Leah Williamson, England and Arsenal The Best FIFA Men’s Player nominees - Ousmane Dembélé, France and Paris Saint-Germain - Achraf Hakimi, Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain - Harry Kane, England and FC Bayern München - Kylian Mbappé, France and Real Madrid - Nuno Mendes, Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain - Cole Palmer, England and Chelsea - Pedri, Spain and Barcelona - Raphinha, Brazil and Barcelona - Mohamed Salah, Egypt and Liverpool - Vitinha, Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain - Lamine Yamal, Spain and Barcelona The Best FIFA Women’s Coach nominees - Sonia Bompastor, Chelsea - Jonatan Giráldez, Washington Spirit/Olympique Lyonnais - Seb Hines, Orlando Pride - Renée Slegers, Arsenal - Sarina Wiegman, England The Best FIFA Men’s Coach nominees - Javier Aguirre, Mexico - Mikel Arteta, Arsenal - Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain - Hansi Flick, Barcelona - Enzo Maresca, Chelsea - Roberto Martínez, Portugal - Arne Slot, Liverpool The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper nominees - Ann-Katrin Berger, Germany and Gotham FC - Cata Coll, Spain and Barcelona - Christiane Endler, Chile and Olympique Lyonnais - Hannah Hampton, England and Chelsea - Anna Moorhouse, England and Orlando Pride - Chiamaka Nnadozie, Nigeria and Paris FC/Brighton & Hove Albion - Phallon Tullis-Joyce, USA and Manchester United The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper nominees - Alisson Becker, Brazil and Liverpool - Thibaut Courtois, Belgium and Real Madrid - Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City - Emiliano Martínez, Argentina and Aston Villa - Manuel Neuer, Germany and FC Bayern München - David Raya, Spain and Arsenal - Yann Sommer, Switzerland and Internazionale Milano - Wojciech Szczęsny, Poland and Barcelona FIFA Fan Award nominees - Alejandro Ciganotto (ARG) - Manolo el del Bombo (ESP) (posthumous) - Zakho fans (IRQ) Please note: The nominees for the Puskás and Marta awards – to celebrate the greatest goals of the year – will be announced in due course. The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025 – Rules of Allocation