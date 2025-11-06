The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025: shortlist voting phase now open

Following another memorable year of on-field action around the world, FIFA is inviting the global football community to help decide which of the beautiful game’s leading lights should be nominated for The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025 . The highlight of the year was the success of the new FIFA Club World Cup™ in June and July, when 32 of the leading clubs on the planet came together in the United States for the first time in football history, with 2.5 million attending in person and billions more watching on around the world. Players and coaches have taken the world’s number-one sport to new heights, enchanting billions of fans worldwide at these show-stopping competitions. The tenth edition of The Best FIFA Football Awards will honour only the finest individuals and groups of individuals in the game.

A panel of experts on women’s football, representing various FIFA and external football stakeholders, have compiled a shortlist of 17 female players for The Best FIFA Women’s Player, five women’s football coaches for The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and seven female goalkeepers for The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper. A panel of men’s football specialists have drawn up equivalent male shortlists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper. In addition to the awarding of the above-mentioned prizes, The Best FIFA Women’s 11 and The Best FIFA Men’s 11 will be named, and the FIFA Fan Award will be bestowed on an individual or group of individuals that have gone above and beyond to show their love and passion for the game. Find out everything you need to know about The Best FIFA Football Awards 2025 – including how to vote – on FIFA.com .