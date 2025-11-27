FIFA and Swiss government join forces to build football infrastructure for children in the Middle East

Co-financed by the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), FIFA is set to take an important first step in helping the football infrastructure by opening two FIFA Arena mini-pitches in the West Bank in 2026. The Swiss government has announced a contribution of CHF 120,000 to the initiative, enabling the construction of the facilities and supporting a broader, long-term commitment to restoring access to football across the region. The objective is to eventually install eight additional mini-pitches in FIFA Member Association Palestine and FIFA Member Association Israel in a second step. The announcement follows on from FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s comments at the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit for Peace on 13 October 2025, at which he reaffirmed the role that football plays in giving hope, fostering unity and helping communities to rebuild.

“Football’s role has to be to support, to unite and to give hope in the region,” Mr Infantino said. “We will help rebuild all football facilities in Gaza and Palestine. We will bring football back in every corner of the country.” The link-up between the Swiss government and FIFA turns that pledge into concrete action. The initial two FIFA Arena mini-pitches will be paired with a dedicated training programme for children, creating safe spaces for play that foster inclusion and personal development. In addition, there are plans for additional mini-pitches to be built in FIFA Member Association Palestine and FIFA Member Association Israel, supporting communities on all sides and contributing to long-term stability through sport. “The first two pitches in Palestine, which we will build with the support of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, mark a historic moment in this journey,” said President Infantino. “They represent not only infrastructure, but also a message of solidarity and a belief in football’s ability to bring communities together, even in the most challenging contexts. FIFA expresses its deep gratitude to the Swiss government for this important contribution and looks forward to continuing this shared effort to restore, rebuild and bring hope – one pitch at a time.” The global FIFA Arena initiative, launched as part of FIFA’s commitment to delivering at least 1,000 mini-pitches by 2030, has already made a significant impact in a number of countries worldwide. Since March 2025, FIFA has inaugurated 30 mini-pitches in 15 countries, with plans for pitches to be opened in eight more nations in the next three months. To date, 59 FIFA Member Associations signed up to participate in the initiative, and they have received or installed their facilities, with deliveries to the remaining associations scheduled between now and the end 2025. A new cycle, in which additional FIFA Member Associations will have the opportunity to join the project, will be launched in 2026. FIFA Arena mini-pitches are designed to be safe, durable spaces for communities that lack access to sport. Alongside the physical infrastructure, FIFA supplies balls, bibs and training materials, ensuring that each pitch supports meaningful football activities from day one. In many countries, the FIFA Arena programme has served as a catalyst for broader improvements in school and community facilities as governments and local partners have taken the opportunity to enhance educational infrastructure, encourage school attendance and stimulate local economic activity tied to construction and maintenance.